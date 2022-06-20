Binance to Temporarily Suspend Tron Deposits and Withdrawals in 3 Days

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The world's biggest crypto trading venue, Binance, has stated in a recent blog post that it intends to carry out maintenance for Tron wallet starting on June 23.

The tweet in which the link to the post was shared does not specify when the maintenance will end, but it warns that all deposits and withdrawals will be suspended until the end of it.

#Binance will perform wallet maintenance for the @trondao $TRX network starting from June 23, 05:55 UTC.



Deposits and withdrawals will be temporarily suspended and will reopen once the maintenance is complete.https://t.co/EsevhXTIhq — Binance (@binance) June 20, 2022

The blog post, however, clarifies that the maintenance procedure will last one hour. During that time, Tron trading operations will continue. Binance does not plan to make any further announcements regarding the start of the technical procedure or the end of it.

A week ago, Binance also suddenly suspended deposits and withdrawals of Bitcoin, stating that the issue was caused by a stuck on-chain transaction. Earlier on that day—June 13—Bitcoin's price suddenly collapsed to a low of $23,964, which now seems like a pretty high level as, at the time of this writing, BTC is trading at $20,554 after it had slightly recovered from dropping to the $19,259 level.