Binance to Temporarily Suspend Tron Deposits and Withdrawals in 3 Days

News
Mon, 06/20/2022 - 14:08
article image
Yuri Molchan
Binance has announced that it plans to conduct Tron wallet maintenance
Binance to Temporarily Suspend Tron Deposits and Withdrawals in 3 Days
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The world's biggest crypto trading venue, Binance, has stated in a recent blog post that it intends to carry out maintenance for Tron wallet starting on June 23.

The tweet in which the link to the post was shared does not specify when the maintenance will end, but it warns that all deposits and withdrawals will be suspended until the end of it.

The blog post, however, clarifies that the maintenance procedure will last one hour. During that time, Tron trading operations will continue. Binance does not plan to make any further announcements regarding the start of the technical procedure or the end of it.

Related
Elon Musk Is Buying More Dogecoin

A week ago, Binance also suddenly suspended deposits and withdrawals of Bitcoin, stating that the issue was caused by a stuck on-chain transaction. Earlier on that day—June 13—Bitcoin's price suddenly collapsed to a low of $23,964, which now seems like a pretty high level as, at the time of this writing, BTC is trading at $20,554 after it had slightly recovered from dropping to the $19,259 level.

#TRON News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Builders Launch Platform's First Light Wallet
06/20/2022 - 13:22
Cardano (ADA) Builders Launch Platform's First Light Wallet
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu Now Largest Held Asset After USDC for Ethereum Whales, Price Adds 4%
06/20/2022 - 13:02
Shiba Inu Now Largest Held Asset After USDC for Ethereum Whales, Price Adds 4%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Says There Are No Signs of Bear Market Bottom Now
06/20/2022 - 12:07
Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Says There Are No Signs of Bear Market Bottom Now
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan