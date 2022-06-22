Binance to Temporarily Hold Ethereum Operations in 5 Days: Details

Wed, 06/22/2022 - 09:41
article image
Yuri Molchan
Binance exchange has announced upcoming maintenance for its Ethereum wallet
Binance to Temporarily Hold Ethereum Operations in 5 Days: Details
World's biggest crypto trading platform, Binance, has posted a blog post to spread the word about its plans to suspend operations with its Ethereum wallet during maintenance on June 27.

The maintenance is expected to take roughly two hours, according to the article. Only deposits and withdrawals of all ERC-20 tokens will be suspended, but trading operations will continue and will not be affected.

The aforementioned operations will resume immediately after all necessary technical operations are over. Binance also stressed that it does not plan to issue any further announcements.

This is not the first wallet maintenance the company has conducted recently.

Two days ago, Binance conducted the maintenance of its Tron wallet, also putting TRX deposits and withdrawals temporarily on hold. Prior to that, something similar was done to Bitcoin withdrawals and deposits on June 14, which, according to the company's rep, was down to a stuck on-chain transaction.

