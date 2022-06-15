Binance Plans to Hire 2,000 New Employees Against Coinbase & Gemini Layoffs and SEC Investigation

News
Wed, 06/15/2022 - 12:39
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
2,000 new employees to be recruited as opposed to rivals' cuts
Binance Plans to Hire 2,000 New Employees Against Coinbase & Gemini Layoffs and SEC Investigation
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Despite the carnage on the streets of the cryptocurrency world, Binance, one of the world's largest and most popular crypto exchanges by trading volume, does not plan to roll back its expansion plans and even intends to hire an additional 2,000 employees.

It is difficult not to consider this statement from the head of Binance, Changpeng Zhao—or as he is commonly called, CZ—in isolation from the actions of Binance's competitors in the sector, other well-known cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Gemini. The latter, unable to withstand market conditions and, in the case of Coinbase, also unsatisfactory financial and operational indicators, recently made decisions to lay off a significant number of staff. The Winklevoss brothers-led exchange, Gemini, announced a 10% cut in its workforce, while Coinbase decided to fire 1,100 employees.

What makes Binance's decision to create so many new vacancies even more epic is the SEC investigation launched against Binance last week. As a reminder, the regulator suddenly decided to check the crypto exchange to see if its native token, Binance Coin (BNB), was an investment security, when it went public in 2017. In the past, such investigations have affected Facebook, with its DIEM token (formerly Libra), the popular messenger Telegram with its plans to launch the GRAM token and, of course, Ripple's XRP, the court battles over which are still going on.

Is the game worth the candle?

Such ambitious plans cannot fail to impress, and it seems that CZ has a couple of aces up his sleeve. On the one hand, it can establish the position of Binance as a leader not only among centralized platforms, but also on the whole market. On the other hand, if the gamble fails, then Binance risks fading into oblivion like many other of its ambitious predecessors.

#BNBUSD
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image "Best Trading Opportunity Ever" Says Blockware Analyst, According to On-Chain Metrics
06/15/2022 - 12:29
"Best Trading Opportunity Ever" Says Blockware Analyst, According to On-Chain Metrics
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BabyDoge Returns as Most Popular Smart Contract as 2.6 Quadrillion Tokens Get Burned
06/15/2022 - 12:19
BabyDoge Returns as Most Popular Smart Contract as 2.6 Quadrillion Tokens Get Burned
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum and MATIC Expected to Record Influx of Apps Amid Market Crash; Here's Why
06/15/2022 - 12:05
Ethereum and MATIC Expected to Record Influx of Apps Amid Market Crash; Here's Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide