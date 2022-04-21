Limitless Platform Introduces No-Code Experience for Metaverse Segment

Limitless, creators of new-gen online gaming ecosystem Next Earth, changes the narrative in blockchain gaming with its plug-and-play ethos

Cutting-edge Metaverse integrator Limitless strives to unlock play-to-earn and GameFi opportunities for dozens of new-gen teams across the world. To achieve this goal, it allows creating new gaming protocols with no coding.

Limitless bridges "plug-and-play" and "play-to-earn"

Today, on April 8, Limitless, a novel Metaverse integrator, goes live to advance the development experience in the GameFi and Metaverse segments. No coding skills are required for its clients to roll out their products and start operations.

Image by Limitless

Its team expects many "real-world" businesses to move from their segments into Metaverses as the rapid adoption of play-to-earn and GameFi protocols is gaining steam.

Moreover, Metaverse can evolve into a community management platform for businesses. As such, Limitless's plug-and-play ecosystem would significantly reduce costs for B2B and B2C clients.

Mike Vitez, co-founder and co-CEO of Limitless, highlights that despite growing into a multi-billion-dollar segment, Metaverses are still in their very early days:

While there are many advantages to doing business in the metaverse, catalyzing them in a smart and efficient way is critical to realizing the long-term benefits of this emerging ecosystem.The metaverse is still in its early days, so it’s crucial to build viable, productive and self-sustaining businesses. Our purpose is to launch the first generation of profitable services within this new era, the pioneers of the new internet.

Limitless integration can be of particular importance for companies at every stage of development: it is set to offer everything a business needs in the Metaverse to quickly scale into a vibrant company.

Metaverse, NFT platform, social experiment: What is Next Earth?

David Taylor, co-CEO of Limitless, highlights the crucial importance of its launch for decentralization of the Web3 segment and blockchain adoption as a whole:

The metaverse is the first real use case of Web3. Cryptocurrencies have been around for a while, but this is the first time decentralization and true digital ownership are at the forefront (...) Limitless aims to be the catalyst that brings the decentralized Metaverse to life by helping hundreds of companies, startups and established businesses, launch and provide the critical mass of services that will create the foundation of the metaverse.

Limitless has demonstrated its capability by releasing and promoting Next Earth, a game that has amassed 45,000 virtual land owners and 230,000+ registered users. Since its first months after launch, it has processed more than 2,500 transactions and distributed more than $10 million in total income.

As covered by U.Today previously, its initial decentralized tokensale (IGO) took place on Jan. 22, 2022, on its native launchpad module.