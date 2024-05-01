Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Suggests $40,000 Pit Stop for Bitcoin Before Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Legendary trader Peter Brandt, renowned for his insights into financial markets, has suggested a potential pit stop for Bitcoin before its next rally. In the wake of Bitcoin's recent 9% price drop, Brandt's analysis points toward a scenario where the leading cryptocurrency could dip into the high $40,000s before resuming its bullish trajectory.

Brandt's assessment comes amid growing uncertainty following Bitcoin's significant loss since the beginning of the week, marking its largest drop of the year. With prices plummeting from $64,700 to $57,400, market participants have been gripped by panic and doubt regarding the future of Bitcoin and the wider crypto market.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

What's resolution?

Having witnessed numerous market cycles throughout his extensive career, Brandt highlights a crucial observation: despite past halving events and the launch of ETFs, Bitcoin has failed to surpass its highs from three years ago.

This insight underscores the importance of resolving current market dynamics, especially as BTC struggles to maintain its upward momentum.

Perhaps dip into high 40s, then bull resumes — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) May 1, 2024

Despite acknowledging a 25% probability that Bitcoin had already reached its local peak at $74,000, Brandt remains cautiously optimistic about the ongoing bull market. However, he suggests that corrections may accompany this upward trend, with the potential for the Bitcoin price to correct by more than 25% from current levels.

Notably, Bitcoin has not revisited the $40,000 mark in the past three months, underscoring the significance of Brandt's proposed pit stop.