Advertisement
AD

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Suggests $40,000 Pit Stop for Bitcoin Before Rally

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin may visit $40,000 before bull market really resumes, says Peter Brandt
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 12:58
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Suggests $40,000 Pit Stop for Bitcoin Before Rally
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Legendary trader Peter Brandt, renowned for his insights into financial markets, has suggested a potential pit stop for Bitcoin before its next rally. In the wake of Bitcoin's recent 9% price drop, Brandt's analysis points toward a scenario where the leading cryptocurrency could dip into the high $40,000s before resuming its bullish trajectory.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) at End of Correction, Top Analyst Suggests

    Brandt's assessment comes amid growing uncertainty following Bitcoin's significant loss since the beginning of the week, marking its largest drop of the year. With prices plummeting from $64,700 to $57,400, market participants have been gripped by panic and doubt regarding the future of Bitcoin and the wider crypto market.

    ""
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    What's resolution?

    Having witnessed numerous market cycles throughout his extensive career, Brandt highlights a crucial observation: despite past halving events and the launch of ETFs, Bitcoin has failed to surpass its highs from three years ago. 

    This insight underscores the importance of resolving current market dynamics, especially as BTC struggles to maintain its upward momentum.

    Despite acknowledging a 25% probability that Bitcoin had already reached its local peak at $74,000, Brandt remains cautiously optimistic about the ongoing bull market. However, he suggests that corrections may accompany this upward trend, with the potential for the Bitcoin price to correct by more than 25% from current levels.

    Related
    It's 'Do or Die' for Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Peter Schiff

    Notably, Bitcoin has not revisited the $40,000 mark in the past three months, underscoring the significance of Brandt's proposed pit stop.

    #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Roger Ver Arrest Major Statement Made by Samson Mow
    2024/05/01 12:53
    Roger Ver Arrest Major Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin: Key Events That Might Impact Crypto Market in May
    2024/05/01 12:53
    Bitcoin: Key Events That Might Impact Crypto Market in May
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Over $248 Million in XRP Unlocked From Escrow Amid Market Decline
    2024/05/01 12:53
    Over $248 Million in XRP Unlocked From Escrow Amid Market Decline
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Announcement: $DEDE Coin, the Dino-Meme Cryptocurrency on Solana, Captures Global Interest
    The People Events Announces the Annual FinTech Summit 2025
    Exa Protocol Unveils Groundbreaking Mobile-First Web3 Apps at ExaConf 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Suggests $40,000 Pit Stop for Bitcoin Before Rally
    Roger Ver Arrest Major Statement Made by Samson Mow
    Bitcoin: Key Events That Might Impact Crypto Market in May
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD