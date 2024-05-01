Advertisement
AD

    It's 'Do or Die' for Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Peter Schiff

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Unfortunately, digital gold could not withstand existing selling pressure
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 9:08
    It's 'Do or Die' for Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Peter Schiff
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Renowned gold advocate Peter Schiff has once again shared his bearish outlook on Bitcoin, highlighting that it is an existential moment for the digital gold. Last week, Schiff pointed to Bitcoin's position, suggesting that its dip into what he calls the "danger zone" could be a decisive turning point.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin has indeed broken the $60,000 threshold, a level that had acted as a strong psychological and technical support throughout the 2024 bull run. This breakdown has further amplified negative sentiment on the market. According to Schiff, falling below this key level could spell the end of the bullish run that has captivated the market over the past year.

    Related
    Binance Founder CZ Reacts to His Prison Sentence

    The chart reveals Bitcoin currently around $58,540, with the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) in close proximity. Schiff warns that a sustained drop below this moving average would confirm the bearish trend, effectively "ending the rally" and potentially terminating the bull run for the foreseeable future.

    Moreover, an increase in trading volume accompanying the price drop suggests heightened selling pressure. This rise in volume is typically a bearish indicator, further supporting Schiff's hypothesis that the market is turning. The sentiment among traders is becoming increasingly cautious, with many bracing for further declines.

    From a technical standpoint, if Bitcoin fails to reclaim the $60,000 level, the next major support is at $51,965. This represents a significant retreat from recent highs, and slipping to this level could encourage further selling.

    On the other hand, a rebound from current levels must overcome resistance at $60,000 to invalidate the bearish scenario. A successful push above this could see Bitcoin attempting to reach higher resistance levels near $64,000, providing a glimmer of hope for bulls.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Comments on Crypto Market Crash
    2024/05/01 09:03
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Comments on Crypto Market Crash
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin OG Roger Ver's Arrest
    2024/05/01 09:03
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin OG Roger Ver's Arrest
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoin Sees Its Worst Monthly Decline Since August 2023
    2024/05/01 09:03
    Bitcoin Sees Its Worst Monthly Decline Since August 2023
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Era of the Sports Industry. Support Young Football Players Through Tokens
    World of Dypians Offers Up to 1M $WOD and $225,000 in Premium Subscriptions via the BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance Program
    CARV Announces Decentralized Node Sale to Revolutionize Data Ownership in Gaming and AI
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    It's 'Do or Die' for Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Peter Schiff
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Comments on Crypto Market Crash
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin OG Roger Ver's Arrest
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD