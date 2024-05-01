Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) at End of Correction, Top Analyst Suggests

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Top market analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is at end of its correction
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 10:21
    Bitcoin (BTC) at End of Correction, Top Analyst Suggests
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) is leading an intense market sell-off, one that has triggered a more than 7% slump in combined market cap, which is now pegged at $2.14 trillion. Bitcoin sufficiently closed April as its worst month since October 2023, however, top market analyst Michael van de Poppe is optimistic that Bitcoin is at the end of its correction.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin strained to limit

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price is changing hands for $56,949.15, down by 8.68% in 24 hours. According to the analyst, Bitcoin has dropped by 20% from its recent highs, and there may be more downsides ahead for the coin. 

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Comments on Crypto Market Crash

    While a potential rebound is expected from this point, van de Poppe noted that if there is a further decline, then the $56,000 to $58,000 level will be an important close range to watch. Bitcoin dropped as low as $56,555, its worst price since at least Feb. 28.

    Like other analysts and market voices, van de Poppe is optimistic about a major rebound for the leading cryptocurrency. While he did not issue a price target, there was a reversal projection in the short term.

    Altcoins favored

    While the market has been more brutal to Bitcoin, altcoin sell-off is visible across the board. Ethereum (ETH) fell as much as 8.95% to $2,886 as controversy within the EigenLayer protocol continues to weigh down sentiment.

    The coin is at risk of being designated an investment contract by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). If successful, the chances of securing approval for spot Ethereum ETF are low, a reality that is further dampening sentiment for the coin.

    Related
    Ethereum Backer Consensys Takes SEC to Court

    Overall, Solana (SOL), Binance Coin (BNB) and XRP also nosedived by more than 7% each. To Michael van de Poppe, altcoins will likely rebound before Bitcoin.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image It's 'Do or Die' for Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Peter Schiff
    2024/05/01 10:17
    It's 'Do or Die' for Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Peter Schiff
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Comments on Crypto Market Crash
    2024/05/01 10:17
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Comments on Crypto Market Crash
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin OG Roger Ver's Arrest
    2024/05/01 10:17
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Bitcoin OG Roger Ver's Arrest
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exa Protocol Unveils Groundbreaking Mobile-First Web3 Apps at ExaConf 2024
    New Era of the Sports Industry. Support Young Football Players Through Tokens
    World of Dypians Offers Up to 1M $WOD and $225,000 in Premium Subscriptions via the BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance Program
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) at End of Correction, Top Analyst Suggests
    It's 'Do or Die' for Bitcoin (BTC) Now: Peter Schiff
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Comments on Crypto Market Crash
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD