Key Bitcoin Warning Made by Jeremie Davinci About BTC and What's Coming

Early Bitcoin adopter and a BTC OG Jeremie Davinci has taken to his account on the X social media giant (widely known as Twitter in the past) to publish a Bitcoin-related warning for the global crypto community.

However, it seems to be a bullish message about the future of the world’s largest crypto, Bitcoin.

Davinci's Bitcoin warning: Here's what may be coming

In his tweet, the Bitcoin OG and YouTuber Davinci talked about owning Bitcoin, also mentioning “what’s coming.” Here’s what he tweeted: “You still don’t own enough Bitcoin for what’s coming.”

With only positive long-term Bitcoin predictions coming from financiers and crypto influencers on social media and CNBC, this seems like another bullish prediction from Davinci and advice to the crypto community to accumulate more BTC before it all gets bought by Wall Street — ETFs, Strategy and other Bitcoin treasury companies, as well as family offices, corporate and individual pension funds and nation states, like El Salvador.

You still don’t own enough Bitcoin for what’s coming. — Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) August 2, 2025

In an earlier tweet, Davinci stated that he expects Bitcoin to skyrocket as high as $500,000 per coin at some point in the future and then never go under the $100,000 level ever again.

Bitcoin to test $100,000 soon, Arthur Hayes believes

The founder and former CEO of the major cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, Arthur Hayes, has published a tweet with his view of the current economic situation in the U.S., making short-term price predictions for the two largest cryptocurrencies in the market — Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Hayes shared a view that the market will be hit by increased macroeconomic pressure with the tariff bill coming in the U.S. in the third quarter this year and after the release of non-farm payroll data. “No major econ is creating enough credit fast enough to boost nominal GDP,” Hayes wrote.

Y? US Tariff bill coming due in 3q … at least the mrkt believes that after NFP print. No major econ is creating enough credit fast enough to boost nominal gdp. So $BTC tests $100k, $ETH tests $3k. Come see my @WebX_Asia Tokyo keynote Aug 25 for more info. Back to the beach. https://t.co/zuHlwgQKC7 — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) August 2, 2025

Therefore, he believes that the market pressure is going to push Bitcoin down to test $100,000 and Ethereum to $3,000. His post was published as a commentary to a tweet by @lookonchain saying that Hayes had sold 2,373 ETH (worth $8.32 million) and 38.86 billion PEPE (valued at $414,700).