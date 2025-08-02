Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Key Bitcoin Warning Made by Jeremie Davinci About BTC and What's Coming

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 2/08/2025 - 10:56
    Bitcoin OG Davinci warns crypto community about 'what's coming' — does he mean huge BTC rally?
    Advertisement
    Key Bitcoin Warning Made by Jeremie Davinci About BTC and What's Coming
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Early Bitcoin adopter and a BTC OG Jeremie Davinci has taken to his account on the X social media giant (widely known as Twitter in the past) to publish a Bitcoin-related warning for the global crypto community.

    However, it seems to be a bullish message about the future of the world’s largest crypto, Bitcoin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/01/2025 - 15:34
    'Up and to the Right': Bitwise CIO Names Most Important Bitcoin Pattern
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase to Delist Popular Cryptocurrency This August: Details
    Key Bitcoin Warning Made by Jeremie Davinci About BTC and What's Coming
    Ripple CTO Reveals What's Most Useful for XRP Ledger
    700,000,000 XRP Locked by Ripple in Three Giant Moves

    Davinci's Bitcoin warning: Here's what may be coming

    In his tweet, the Bitcoin OG and YouTuber Davinci talked about owning Bitcoin, also mentioning “what’s coming.” Here’s what he tweeted: “You still don’t own enough Bitcoin for what’s coming.”

    Advertisement

    With only positive long-term Bitcoin predictions coming from financiers and crypto influencers on social media and CNBC, this seems like another bullish prediction from Davinci and advice to the crypto community to accumulate more BTC before it all gets bought by Wall Street — ETFs, Strategy and other Bitcoin treasury companies, as well as family offices, corporate and individual pension funds and nation states, like El Salvador.

    In an earlier tweet, Davinci stated that he expects Bitcoin to skyrocket as high as $500,000 per coin at some point in the future and then never go under the $100,000 level ever again.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/02/2025 - 08:41
    700,000,000 XRP Locked by Ripple in Three Giant Moves
    ByYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin to test $100,000 soon, Arthur Hayes believes

    The founder and former CEO of the major cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX, Arthur Hayes, has published a tweet with his view of the current economic situation in the U.S., making short-term price predictions for the two largest cryptocurrencies in the market — Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Hayes shared a view that the market will be hit by increased macroeconomic pressure with the tariff bill coming in the U.S. in the third quarter this year and after the release of non-farm payroll data. “No major econ is creating enough credit fast enough to boost nominal GDP,” Hayes wrote.

    Therefore, he believes that the market pressure is going to push Bitcoin down to test $100,000 and Ethereum to $3,000. His post was published as a commentary to a tweet by @lookonchain saying that Hayes had sold 2,373 ETH (worth $8.32 million) and 38.86 billion PEPE (valued at $414,700).

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer #Bitcoin Price #Arthur Hayes
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 2, 2025 - 10:57
    Coinbase to Delist Popular Cryptocurrency This August: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 2, 2025 - 10:39
    XRP Struggles to Hold $3: Critical XRP Price Levels in Focus
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Spartans Could Turn One Spin Into a Quick Win in 2025 - Real Action & Real Gains Starts Here
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Hamieverse Taps Abstract to Power Its Debut Blockchain Game and Purpose-Driven Ecosystem
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase to Delist Popular Cryptocurrency This August: Details
    Key Bitcoin Warning Made by Jeremie Davinci About BTC and What's Coming
    XRP Struggles to Hold $3: Critical XRP Price Levels in Focus
    Show all