    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 15:29
    Has rate of Bitcoin (BTC) reached oversold area yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of most of the coins are falling today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 2.13% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is closer to the resistance than to the support level. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the support of $114,518. 

    If the candle closes far from that mark, one can expect a bounce back to the $116,000 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate is testing the $114,518 level. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing drop to the $112,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $115,145 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
