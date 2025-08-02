Coinbase to Delist Popular Cryptocurrency This August: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has issued a delisting notice for one of the cryptocurrencies currently on the platform: Function X (FX), following a recent review.

In a recent tweet, Coinbase stated that it regularly monitors the assets on the exchange to ensure they meet listing standards. That said, based on recent reviews, it has decided to suspend trading for Function X (FX) as the project team has paused the underlying smart contract for the asset supported by Coinbase. Function X has migrated the (FX) ERC-20 token to a new ERC-20 token, Pundi AI (PUNDIAI).

Trading for Function X (FX) will be suspended Aug. 15, 2025, at 2 p.m. ET. FX trading will be suspended on Coinbase (Simple and Advanced Trade), Coinbase Exchange and Coinbase Prime. To this effect, FX order books have been migrated to limit-only mode, allowing limit orders to be placed and canceled and matches to occur.

In listing news, Bio Protocol (BIO), BankrCoin (BNKR) and Treehouse (TREE) are now available on the Coinbase platform and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps, allowing users to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store these assets.

Coinbase reveals major advancements

July was a landmark month for the cryptocurrency industry, marked by major positive regulatory progress in the U.S.: the GENIUS Act is now law, and CLARITY is on the way to the Senate.

In the past month, Coinbase announced its partnership with JP Morgan Chase, one of the largest banks in the U.S., to accelerate cryptocurrency adoption. Users will soon be able to use Chase credit cards on Coinbase, redeem rewards points and link their Chase accounts directly to Coinbase.

Coinbase has also begun rolling out Samsung Pay as a way to buy crypto or fund accounts, starting in the U.S. and Canada.

As of June 30, Coinbase's Bitcoin holding report revealed a 2,509 BTC rise in Q2, bringing total Bitcoin holdings to 11,776 BTC at a cost basis of $740 million.