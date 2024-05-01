Advertisement
    Bitcoin Sees Its Worst Monthly Decline Since August 2023

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin just had a terrible month
    Wed, 1/05/2024 - 7:55
    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has just recorded its biggest monthly drop since August 2023. 

    The flagship cryptocurrency plunged as much as 15% in April, with macroeconomic concerns and slowing ETF flows becoming the main bearish headwinds. 

    Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Price Will Crash to $20K

    The largest cryptocurrency is down another 6% over the past 24 hours, plunging to an intraday low of $57,068 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    In the meantime, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded another $161 million worth of outflows. Grayscale's GBTC alone lost $93.2 million. 

    Meanwhile, Hong Kong's hotly anticipated cryptocurrency ETFs failed to live up to some bullish expectations. 

    Notably, the "Fear and Greed" index has now dropped back to the "Neutral" level after the dramatic Bitcoin price crash. 

    Bitcoin is down as much as 14% over the past week alone. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya

