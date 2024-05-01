Bitcoin Sees Its Worst Monthly Decline Since August 2023

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has just recorded its biggest monthly drop since August 2023.

The flagship cryptocurrency plunged as much as 15% in April, with macroeconomic concerns and slowing ETF flows becoming the main bearish headwinds.

The largest cryptocurrency is down another 6% over the past 24 hours, plunging to an intraday low of $57,068 on the Bitstamp exchange.

In the meantime, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded another $161 million worth of outflows. Grayscale's GBTC alone lost $93.2 million.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's hotly anticipated cryptocurrency ETFs failed to live up to some bullish expectations.

Notably, the "Fear and Greed" index has now dropped back to the "Neutral" level after the dramatic Bitcoin price crash.

Bitcoin is down as much as 14% over the past week alone.