    Dogecoin, Cardano Take Major Hit as Crypto Sell-Off Deepens

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 2/08/2025 - 13:40
    $613 million in leveraged positions liquidated across crypto market
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The larger crypto markets remain under pressure from macroeconomic uncertainty, with inflation and rate path ambiguity clouding short-term sentiment.

    In the last 24 hours, $613 million in leveraged positions were liquidated across the crypto market, according to CoinGlass data, with longs accounting for the majority of the losses.

    The continuing sell-off has dragged Bitcoin and Ethereum down 3.7% and 7.13% over the past seven days. Dog-themed cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE), fell even more, by around 18% during the same period. Dogecoin's 18% weekly plunge is the most severe among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, followed by Cardano.

    Cardano was recently trading at $0.7126, marking a 13.55% drop in the last seven days. Solana was down 13.06% in the same time frame. Altcoins generally remain under pressure as traders pile into leveraged bets.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price action

    Dogecoin was recently trading at $0.199, down 2.66% in the last 24 hours. Bears sold near the July 21 high at $0.287, pulling the DOGE price near the daily SMA 50 support at $0.194. Dogecoin could oscillate within the broad range of $0.14 and $0.29 for a little while longer as the daily RSI remains slightly below the midpoint.

    The next support on the downside is at the 50-day SMA ($0.194). If the price rebounds off the 50-day SMA, the bulls will try to push the price above $0.22 and then $0.287. On the contrary, a break below the 50-day SMA opens the gates for a drop toward $0.14.

    Cardano (ADA) price action

    After reaching a high of $0.935 on July 21, Cardano steadily fell to a low of $0.695 on Friday, indicating that the bulls might be losing control. The price is now nearing the daily SMA 50 at $0.68 following the loss of the daily SMA 200.

    Both moving averages are flattening out, and the RSI is slightly below the midway, indicating that the market may remain range-bound in the short term.

    A bounce off the 50-day SMA is expected to face selling at $0.8. If the ADA price breaks below the 50-day SMA, it might suggest bears are taking control. ADA might then fall to $0.56 and then $0.50.

    #Dogecoin #Cardano #Cryptocurrency
