Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Fidelity: Fed Could Boost Bitcoin by Restarting 'QE Engines'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 20:29
    Is the Fed actually on track to restart quantitative easing (QE) engines?
    Advertisement
    Fidelity: Fed Could Boost Bitcoin by Restarting 'QE Engines'
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Jurrien Timmer, head of global macro at asset management behemoth Fidelity, believes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could potentially restart quantitative easing (QE) engines. 

    This is something that both Bitcoin and gold bulls have been anticipating.

    Timmer believes that the Fed could facilitate another "melt-up" that would be similar to the dot-com bubble of the late 90s, which came after swift and aggressive easing driven by the stunning collapse of the Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM) hedge fund.      

    Advertisement

    An overly dovish pivot? 

    Timmer does not rule out that the Fed could end up lowering interest rates beyond what is justified by economic indicators. 

    HOT Stories
    Fidelity: Fed Could Boost Bitcoin by Restarting 'QE Engines'
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Returns With $35 Million BTC Transfer After 12.4 years
    XRP Gets Zero Mentions at White House, $58.7 Million Shiba Inu Locked, Ripple Hiring Executive: Crypto News Digest
    $246 Million in XRP Moved at Once, What's Happening?

    In such a case, the yield curve could "well bear-steepen," meaning that long-term rates would rise at a faster pace compared to short-term rates. This would signal that the market is worried about future inflation. 

    Buying a lot of long-term bonds would be necessary for flattening the yield curve. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/20/2025 - 14:01
    Fed Signals One Rate Cut in 2025: What It Means for Crypto
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    As reported by U.Today, the Fed refrained from cutting the benchmark rate earlier this week, but at least two rate cuts are expected to be implemented this year. 

    More balance sheet expansion? 

    As noted by Timmer, the Fed still has plenty of room for further balance sheet expansion. As of now, its balance sheet is 23% of the U.S. For comparison, the balance sheet of the central bank of Japan (BoJ) equals 117% of the country's GDP.

    "If another wave of fiscal dominance lies ahead once the Fed changes leadership in 2026, then I’m guessing we will get lower short rates and a Japan-style yield curve control from the Fed," Timmer said on social media.  

    #Bitcoin News #Fidelity
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 1, 2025 - 22:00
    Ripple CTO Addresses Kraken Founder's Alleged XRP Hate
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 1, 2025 - 19:58
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Returns With $35 Million BTC Transfer After 12.4 years
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Spartans Could Turn One Spin Into a Quick Win in 2025 - Real Action & Real Gains Starts Here
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Hamieverse Taps Abstract to Power Its Debut Blockchain Game and Purpose-Driven Ecosystem
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Addresses Kraken Founder's Alleged XRP Hate
    Fidelity: Fed Could Boost Bitcoin by Restarting 'QE Engines'
    Dormant Bitcoin Whale Returns With $35 Million BTC Transfer After 12.4 years
    Show all