Saylor Revisits His Iconic 2020 BTC Tweet As Bitcoin Dives Below $114,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, the founder and executive manager of the largest Bitcoin treasury company, Strategy, has taken to his X account to republish his BTC-praising 2020 tweet. This message has remained pinned on his X wall since this platform was still called Twitter.

Since when another drastic change took place – Saylor’s company MicroStrategy was rebranded as Strategy, as it put its entire focus on holding Bitcoin and generating profits from it.

Saylor revisited his tweet as the world’s bellwether crypto, Bitcoin, slipped below the $114,000 price level over the past 24 hours. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $113,375 per coin.

Advertisement

Saylor revisits his tweet with iconic BTC metaphor

In this 2020 tweet, cited today, Saylor refers to Bitcoin as “a swarm of cyber hornets serving the goddess of wisdom,” “exponentially growing ever smarter, faster, and stronger behind a wall of encrypted energy.”

Since back in 2020, the AI tools diversity hardly existed and was limited to early versions of ChatGPT closed to wider masses, Saylor was unable to add AI-generated images of himself and Bitcoin to his tweets back then. He has corrected this now and added an image of himself surrounded by those hornets mentioned in the X post.

Bitcoin is a swarm of cyber hornets serving the goddess of wisdom, feeding on the fire of truth, exponentially growing ever smarter, faster, and stronger behind a wall of encrypted energy. pic.twitter.com/pVnbQ3xzlc — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 2, 2025

Strategy now holds 628,791 BTC

On Tuesday this week, Michael Saylor announced yet another mammoth Bitcoin purchase made by Strategy. The Bitcoin treasury company acquired yet another chunk of BTC, comprising a jaw-dropping 21,021 coins for roughly $2.46 billion.

This purchase has boosted Strategy’s holdings to a whopping 628,791 BTC worth $71,377,964,914.

Strategy has acquired 21,021 BTC for ~$2.46 billion at ~$117,256 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.0% YTD 2025. As of 7/29/2025, we hodl 628,791 $BTC acquired for ~$46.08 billion at ~$73,277 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRC https://t.co/PEQQGfvkYe — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 29, 2025

Strategy also announced that it had achieved a BTC yield of 25.0% year-to-date in 2025.