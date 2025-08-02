Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Confirms Death Cross Formation on 3-Hour Chart

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 2/08/2025 - 14:19
    Dogecoin price faces death cross twist as major support level comes under threat
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Confirms Death Cross Formation on 3-Hour Chart
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has plunged by 16.85% in the last seven days and by over 3% in the last 24 hours as market volatility continues to impact the meme coin. Amid the ongoing price drop, Dogecoin has formed a death cross on its three-hour chart, a trend that signals bearish momentum.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin price testing support

    As per market data, a death cross has fully formed on DOGE’s three-hour chart and indicates prices will continue to weaken. This development could trigger a wave of pullback on the part of investors. Notably, those who bet long on Dogecoin might decide to close their positions to prevent further losses.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 07/30/2025 - 15:44
    200,000,000 Dogecoin Drained From Robinhood, This Shows Why
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    It is also likely to spark selling pressure in the Dogecoin ecosystem, a move that might lead to further price drops if support levels give way. The meme coin crashed from an intraday high of $0.212, breaching several supports to land at its current level.

    As of this writing, Dogecoin was changing hands at $0.1985, which reflects a 3.27% decline in the last 24 hours. The trading volume is also low, and only 0.65% in the green at $2.75 billion.

    Article image
    DOGE 3-Hour Chart | Source: TradingView

    Dogecoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI), which at press time was 42.34, indicates that the meme coin still has room for further downside. It will take a while before it slips into oversold territory and before recovery might kick in.

    Can whale activity and BTC recovery reverse trend?

    As reported by U.Today, the $751 million crypto crash served as a catalyst for Dogecoin’s crash. True to prediction, the $0.20 support level has been breached as the king of meme coins begins the month of August on a slippery path.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/26/2025 - 10:32
    Dogecoin Founder Comments on Making of DOGE With Zuckerberg Reference: Details
    ByYuri Molchan

    A possible turnaround for DOGE might happen if ecosystem whales decide to step in and reduce the circulating supply on exchanges. Recently, a Dogecoin whale pulled out 200 million DOGE from Robinhood. The value of the transaction stood at around $43 million.

    Meanwhile, if Bitcoin, the flagship crypto asset, recovers from its own downward movement, it could hasten Dogecoin’s rebound move.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 2, 2025 - 14:06
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 2
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Aug 2, 2025 - 13:57
    Saylor Revisits His Iconic 2020 BTC Tweet As Bitcoin Dives Below $114,000
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Spartans Could Turn One Spin Into a Quick Win in 2025 - Real Action & Real Gains Starts Here
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Confirms Death Cross Formation on 3-Hour Chart
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 2
    Saylor Revisits His Iconic 2020 BTC Tweet As Bitcoin Dives Below $114,000
    Show all