Lattice Exchange (LTX) Invites Early-Stage DeFis to Decentralized Launchpad

News
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 14:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Alkimi Exchange (ADS) is first project to be listed on new platform; staking allocations will open today, Aug. 11
Lattice Exchange (LTX) Invites Early-Stage DeFis to Decentralized Launchpad
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Lattice Exchange (LTX) is a DeFi platform focused on interoperability between different blockchain networks. Now it is going to release a cross-chain launchpad for early-stage decentralized finance (DeFi) products.

Introducing new-gen cross-chain DeFi launchpad by Lattice Exchange (LTX)

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Lattice Exchange (LTX) releases a launchpad for projects built on top of "alternative" blockchain networks and L_0 state channels.

The launchpad prioritizes the projects that utilize Hypergraph's secure communications protocol (HGTP), including those already incubated by Constellation Network.

Lattice Exchange (LTX) promotes its launchpad as a democratic and resource-efficient platform for early-stage projects of digital entrepreneurs.

The new launchpad enables all cryptocurrency communities to fuel listed projects by using LTX tokens to secure allocations.

Pioneering listing on Lattice Exchange DeFi Launchpad: What is Alkimi Network (ADS)?

Within the launchpad, LTX tokens will be used as a "payment method," while Ethers (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tethers (USDT) and USD Coins (USDC) are accepted for funding.

All transactions and allocations are transparent and visible due to the on-chain design of Lattice Exchange, which ensures the fair and equal distribution of investing opportunities.

Related
Alkimi Releases Decentralized Ad Exchange on Constellation's Hypergraph

Alkimi Exchange (ADS), a global advertising network incubated by Constellation, is an inaugural project on Lattice Exchange Defi Launchpad. It builds a decentralized ad exchange atop Constellation's Hypergraph. ADS token will be used as a reward for the network's partners.

Allocations for ADS purchasing will be opened on Aug. 11, 2021, at 7:45 p.m. (UTC).

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Cardano (ADA) Developers Introduce New Token Type: What is NFTA?
08/11/2021 - 15:26
Cardano (ADA) Developers Introduce New Token Type: What is NFTA?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 11
08/11/2021 - 15:20
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image 3 Reasons Why Ethereum Trading Volume Surpasses Bitcoin’s, According to Coinbase CFO
08/11/2021 - 14:21
3 Reasons Why Ethereum Trading Volume Surpasses Bitcoin’s, According to Coinbase CFO
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan