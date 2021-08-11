Lattice Exchange (LTX) Invites Early-Stage DeFis to Decentralized Launchpad

Alkimi Exchange (ADS) is first project to be listed on new platform; staking allocations will open today, Aug. 11

Lattice Exchange (LTX) is a DeFi platform focused on interoperability between different blockchain networks. Now it is going to release a cross-chain launchpad for early-stage decentralized finance (DeFi) products.

Introducing new-gen cross-chain DeFi launchpad by Lattice Exchange (LTX)

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Lattice Exchange (LTX) releases a launchpad for projects built on top of "alternative" blockchain networks and L_0 state channels.

🥳 The #LatticeLaunchpad is now LIVE at https://t.co/qbVMECBxgI!



Staking with @AlkimiExchange will kick off next Wednesday, August 11th.



Thank you to our incredible community for the support. This is just the beginning 🚀$LTX $DAG $ADS @Conste11ation https://t.co/1qPRRsPpaM — Lattice Exchange (@LatticeExchange) August 4, 2021

The launchpad prioritizes the projects that utilize Hypergraph's secure communications protocol (HGTP), including those already incubated by Constellation Network.

Lattice Exchange (LTX) promotes its launchpad as a democratic and resource-efficient platform for early-stage projects of digital entrepreneurs.

The new launchpad enables all cryptocurrency communities to fuel listed projects by using LTX tokens to secure allocations.

Pioneering listing on Lattice Exchange DeFi Launchpad: What is Alkimi Network (ADS)?

Within the launchpad, LTX tokens will be used as a "payment method," while Ethers (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tethers (USDT) and USD Coins (USDC) are accepted for funding.

All transactions and allocations are transparent and visible due to the on-chain design of Lattice Exchange, which ensures the fair and equal distribution of investing opportunities.

Alkimi Exchange (ADS), a global advertising network incubated by Constellation, is an inaugural project on Lattice Exchange Defi Launchpad. It builds a decentralized ad exchange atop Constellation's Hypergraph. ADS token will be used as a reward for the network's partners.

Allocations for ADS purchasing will be opened on Aug. 11, 2021, at 7:45 p.m. (UTC).