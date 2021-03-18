Constellation Network Integrates YIELD App to Advance DeFi Experience: Details

High-performance blockchain platform Constellation Network (DAG) introduces the benefits of the DeFi world to its customers

Users of Lattice Exchange and Stargazer Wallet powered by Constellation Network now enjoy passive income instruments developed by the YIELD App, a DeFi "yield farming" protocol.

Introducing "yield farming" instruments for DAG holders

Yield App is now an integral element of Constellation Network's ecosystems. Users of Constellation-fueled products can seamlessly use its instruments with no need to move their tokens, including the platform's native coin, DAG.

Image via Constellation Network

The main focus of the Yield App is providing a safe and easy-to-use environment for earning yields on stablecoins and Ethereum (ETH). At press time, USD Coin (USDC), USD Tether (USDT), Ethereum (ETH) and the platform's native utility asset, YLD, are available on the platform.

The maximum annualized yield rate for these assets is 20 percent. Due to the aspects of Yield App's design, its architecture builds the bridge between DeFi-native and traditional market participants.

Tim Frost, founder and CEO of the YIELD App, stresses that working with Constellation Network and its products will result in building completely novel products:

We are proud to partner with Lattice Exchange as YIELD App shares the same passion for reaching as many people as possible to help them better understand the opportunities available in the crypto-economy.

Hypergraph platform welcomes new applications

Mathias Goldmann, co-founder and COO of Constellation Network, outlines that his team has impressive DeFi ambitions:

DeFi is one of most promising new frontiers for the crypto space, and we cannot be more excited about partnering with YIELD App to bring new opportunities in this field to the Constellation ecosystem.

Apart from yield farming instruments, the new partnership will improve the development experience for Constellation's Hypergraph platform. YIELD App will provide treasury management tools to allow developers to easily operate funds on Hypergraph.

Thus, this distributed ledger based on Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture will be more developer-friendly and ready to onboard new apps.