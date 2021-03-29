Constellation Network Partners with EU-Regulated Company LCX: See Roadmap

Blockchain platform Constellation Network (DAG) shared the agenda of its collaboration with Liechtenstein-based fintech platform for legal and technology issues

The new partnership between the high-tech blockchain platform and the regulated fin-tech startup is focused on developing more secure and scalable decentralized solutions.

Listing, legal issues, technology: multi-directional partnership announced

Constellation Network, the blockchain platform that pioneers the concept of L_0 tokens (DAG-native token standard) will upgrade transparency, accountability and assurance within the framework of the new partnership with LCX.

Image via Twitter

LCX, an E.U.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange and platform for securities token offerings (STOs) will assist with the listing of Constellation's assets.

Namely, LCX will support the listing of L_0 tokens created using Constellation Network's instruments.

Also, Constellation's core native asset, DAG, will be listed on LCX. Benjamin Jorgensen, co-founder and CEO at Constellation Network (DAG) and Lattice Exchange (LTX), stresses the importance of this partnership for the adoption of Constellation's token's standard:

In order for our L_0 token standard to compete against the other token standard in the crypto industry, we need regulatory compliant and trustworthy centralized exchanges like LCX.

More joint releases to follow

Monty Metzger, CEO and founder of LCX, is certain that the infrastructure capacities of his platform will allow Constellation Network enthusiasts to benefit from the new collaboration:

Crypto is all about scale. Constellation has built the infrastructure to scale fast and build a profitable network for all stakeholders involved. Now LCX users will become stakeholders of the Constellation Network as well and will enjoy its benefits.

Also, the implementation of Constellation's Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP) will increase the performance and transparency of LCX.

Finally, the LCX team will be responsible for developing the legal framework for the new L_0 tokens and businesses that are in stealth mode today.