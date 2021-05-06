Alkimi Releases Decentralized Ad Exchange on Constellation's Hypergraph

Alkimi Exchange will be among the first projects to leverage the Hypergraph Protocol by the Constellation Network. Constellation's Project Submissions program made this collaboration possible.

Alkimi to combat ad fraud with the power of blockchain

According to the press release shared with U.Today, Alkimi Exchange is the first partner of the Project Submissions program by Constellation Network to launch a real-world blockchain-based solution.

Image via Twitter

This team will leverage Constellation's Hypergraph protocol to develop an advertising exchange network. This instrument will reshape the segment of digital advertising. Its participants will stake DAG tokens in order to obtain access to the trading of "digital ad impressions."

Besides Constellation's Hypergraph, this system will support cross-chain bridges to other networks. Thus, Alkimi Exchange addresses the progress of the first-ever chain-agnostic advertising marketplace.

With this decentralized solution, budget spending on advertising will be more efficient. The Alkimi Exchange team calculated that 49 percent of a $340 billion industry is wasted due to inefficient advertising technologies.

Redefining the blockchain space with Constellation

Neil Bruce, the CCO of Alkimi Exchange, is excited about the prospects opened up by the new partnership. With Constellation's Hypergraph, advertising scams are on borrowed time:

As long term supporters of Constellation, we're delighted to be partnering with the team in our mission to revolutionize the $340bn digital advertising market. Once we discovered Constellation, we realized that the Hypergraph was the only way to solve the problems facing our industry—from undisclosed margins, to fraudulent inventory and complete audibility of the supply chain.

Ben Jorgensen, CEO of Constellation, added that the Hypergraph protocol delivered by his team is the exclusive solution to meet the requirements of decentralized advertising exchange frameworks:

We are excited to support Alkimi Exchange migrate the entire digital advertising industry to be decentralized. The digital advertising industry has been around for nearly 30 years and this is the most disruptive business I can imagine. The Constellation Network is the only network built to handle the speed and security of digital advertising.

Constellation's Hypergraph is a highly scalable protocol built on top of Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture around its native L_0 token standard.