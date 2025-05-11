Advertisement
Advertisement

    3 Reasons Why Ethereum (ETH) Moving to $3,000

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 11/05/2025 - 10:04
    Ethereum getting ready for move toward $3,000, and there are substantial reasons why
    Advertisement
    3 Reasons Why Ethereum (ETH) Moving to $3,000
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last few days Ethereum has experienced a strong recovery rally, rising from below $2,000 to almost $2,700. ETH may be set to continue its ascent toward $3,000 in the near future for three specific reasons even though some of this spike can be ascribed to general market momentum. There has been one of the biggest accumulation spikes in years in addresses with 10,000-100,000 ETH.

    Advertisement

    These wallets usually belong to high-net-worth individuals, funds and institutions. These organizations tend to position themselves ahead of significant movements rather than chase prices. The magnitude and velocity of this accumulation point to confidence in Ethereum's medium-term course. Significant whale accumulation has historically come before noteworthy rallies, and this time appears to be no exception.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Staking activity has increased since Ethereum's Pectra upgrade, which combined aspects of the Electra and Prague upgrades. More ETH being locked into staking contracts suggests that investors are more confident in the network's long-term sustainability and that there is less supply in circulation, both of which encourage price pressure to rise. Additionally, the increase in staking suggests that holders anticipate higher yield and lower short-term volatility, which supports a bullish outlook.

    HOT Stories
    Raoul Pal on Dogecoin (DOGE): 'New Highs Await'
    HyperLiquid Whale Making Huge Bet Against ETH Amid Massive Surge
    SHIB Burns Rocket 6,858.37% as SHIB Price Breaks Out
    Ethereum Forms Rare Golden Cross in Bitcoin Chart; Reversal Imminent?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/09/2025 - 16:00
    Coinbase Launches 24/7 Trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures Seeing Major Milestone
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    A significant milestone has been reached in the Ethereum tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). Just in May, tokenized U.S. Treasury prices on the Ethereum mainnet surged 12%, reaching $5 billion for the first time. This indicates that Ethereum is becoming more widely used by institutions as the backbone of actual finance. Ethereum's growing popularity for physical regulated financial products is evidence of the network's scalability, security and long-term viability.

    Technically speaking, on high volume ETH has decisively broken above the 50, 100 and 200 EMA levels. A healthy reset before another leg upward may be provided by the pullback on May 11, and the RSI is still high but not extreme. It is not only possible but also likely that Ethereum will move to $3,000 if it maintains $2,500 as support.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 11, 2025 - 9:19
    Raoul Pal on Dogecoin (DOGE): 'New Highs Await'
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    May 11, 2025 - 8:24
    HyperLiquid Whale Making Huge Bet Against ETH Amid Massive Surge
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    3 Reasons Why Ethereum (ETH) Moving to $3,000
    Raoul Pal on Dogecoin (DOGE): 'New Highs Await'
    HyperLiquid Whale Making Huge Bet Against ETH Amid Massive Surge
    Show all