Klever.io Inks Strategic Partnership with Binance-Backed Travala.com, Planning To Integrate KLV As Travel Payment Option

A press release shared with U.Today states that the Klever.io platform has made a strategic partnership, adding KLV as a payment option for Travala, a Binance partner.

According to the press release that Misha Lederman, Director of Communications & Marketing at Klever.io, shared with U.Today, Klever has entered into a partnership with the travel agency Travala that allows tourists to book hotels and hostels by paying in crypto.

Travala already uses around 30 top coins as payment options. Now, it will be adding KLV to the list, while Klever will integrate Travala’s app seamlessly into the Klever App.

Klever.io and Travala.com have reportedly been working on this partnership for half a year.

Klever partners with Binance-backed Travala

Klever has partnered with the major crypto company in the travel sphere backed by Binance, offering its 250,000 daily active users the option of booking accommodation with KLV and other crypto in 230 countries – more than 2 mln hotels – and booking flights for crypto with 600 airline companies worldwide.

Four cross-platform integrations

This partnership implies four cross-platform integrations between the two crypto companies.

The first is that Klever will integrate Travala.com into its Web 3.0 browser, thus allowing Klever users to directly book their travels, hotels and more in the mobile app.

Second, Travala.com will add KLV as a payment option for its clients on the website. Thus, Klever users will be able to directly book via the Klever browser and pay with KLV tokens.

Apart from KLV, Travala has already integrated approximately 30 major crypto coins, including Bitcoin, BNB, XRP, ETH, Travala’s coin AVA and others.

This list also includes TRX, which makes KLV historic as the first ever Tron-powered token listed by Travala.

As for relations between Travala and Binance, it is interesting that now these two crypto giants are linked even tighter, since AVA has migrated to Binance Chain and merged with Binance-owned TravelbyBit. Thus, Travala can rightfully be called a Binance-backed company.

Third, Klever will add AVA to the five major currency Swap pairs on its app: BTC, TRX, ETH, KLV and USDT, as part of Klever’s in-app Swap tool.

This will give Klever users a chance to easily trade and swap AVA and earn discounts on Travala.com by paying for bookings with this coin.

Last, but not least, Travala will announce that Klever is its preferred wallet option in the AVA section of the crypto booker’s store. In addition, the Klever team will have a corporate account on Travala.com and will start using the website to book travel for Klever team members.

All of the aforementioned products will be introduced in the upcoming weeks.