Klever (KLV) to Go Live on Bittrex, One of Top 10 Global Exchanges

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 13:15
Yuri Molchan
According to data shared with U.Today, KLV will be the first major independent TRX-based token to be listed on Bittrex, one of the Top 10 global crypto exchanges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Misha Lederman, Klever.io Director of Communications & Marketing, has told U.Today that on September 4, the Tron-based KLV token will go live on the Bittrex exchange for trading.

Over 2 mln global traders to access KLV on Bittrex

Klever App, an expanded and improved version of TronWallet, was launched last week and published for downloads to the App Store and Google Play Store. The Klever ecosystem also launched its native KLV token recently through an In-App Offering (IAO) amounting to 1.54 million USD in community fundraising.

This Klever App combines the functions of a decentralized P2P cryptocurrency wallet, web 3.0 blockchain dapp browser and a digital exchange through its in-app Swap tool.

Compared to its previous version, TronWallet, it offers a variety of new services, including a feature of directly changing one token for another and KLV staking at 16% APR.

Currently, there are more than 2.68 billion KLV frozen and staked by holders inside the Klever wallet, which represents 72% frozen of the entire 3.66 billion KLV in circulating supply.

It supports a great amount of tokens based on the three most used blockchains in the world, Ethereum, Bitcoin and Tron.

Klever App Now Available on App Store and Google Play - READ MORE

KLV trading pairs on Bittrex

Now, KLV is about to be listed on Bittrex – a crypto platform on CoinMarketCap’s top ten list of global crypto exchanges.

Deposits will be open on September 3 and trading with BTC/KLV and USDT/KLV pairs will commence on September 4.

Bittrex Global is the international platform of Bittrex with over 2 mln traders and shares the same liquidity pool with Bittrex US. Bittrex is ranked as number ten by CoinMarketCap in their ranking of the top crypto exchanges in the world.

MSI Comes Up with Graphics Cards for Crypto Mining in Response to Nvidia's 'Ampere' GPUs

Wed, 09/02/2020 - 17:47
Alex Dovbnya
MSI registers high-end GPUs for cryptocurrency mining
MSI Comes Up with Graphics Cards for Crypto Mining in Response to Nvidia's 'Ampere' GPUs
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Taiwanese computer giant MSI has registered five graphics cards that are specifically designed for mining cryptocurrency, PC Gamer reports.

MSI is repurposing its old stock of GPUs that already seem obsolete after Nvidia’s that are powered by the manufacturer’s Ampere microarchitecture. 

Nvidia’s new affordable GPUs 

During its Sept. 1 event, Nvidia unveiled its much-awaited GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs that offer blow out of the water its previous products.

The flagship RTX 3080 card, which comes with 8,704 CUDA Cores and the peak memory bandwidth of 760 GB/s, will set you back only $699, thus substantially lowering the cost of hind-end gaming.

GeForce
image by www.nvidia.com

MSI’s database listing doesn’t show the exact specifications of its custom graphics cards. It’s not clear whether or not they will be able to bring anything new to the table apart from the name.

According to NiceHash, NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super is currently able to earn its owner about $2.72 per day for mining crypto.   

GeForce RTX 2060 is on par in terms of profitability, currently generating about $2.49 per day for Ethereum miners.

‘Cryptocurrency Is in Our Past’: Nvidia CEO - READ MORE

The GPU gold rush 

While MSI’s pivot to crypto could simply be a gimmick meant to make its leftover inventories more appealing, it shows that the graphics card industry hasn’t abandoned crypto for good.

During the great crypto frenzy in 2017, miners snapped up over three million GPUs but the demand dried up the following year during a bear market.

Nvidia is currently facing a class action lawsuit whose plaintiffs claim that the company tried to camouflage its profits from mining. 

