Klever (KLV) to Go Live on Bittrex, One of Top 10 Global Exchanges

According to data shared with U.Today, KLV will be the first major independent TRX-based token to be listed on Bittrex, one of the Top 10 global crypto exchanges

Misha Lederman, Klever.io Director of Communications & Marketing, has told U.Today that on September 4, the Tron-based KLV token will go live on the Bittrex exchange for trading.

Over 2 mln global traders to access KLV on Bittrex

Klever App, an expanded and improved version of TronWallet, was launched last week and published for downloads to the App Store and Google Play Store. The Klever ecosystem also launched its native KLV token recently through an In-App Offering (IAO) amounting to 1.54 million USD in community fundraising.

This Klever App combines the functions of a decentralized P2P cryptocurrency wallet, web 3.0 blockchain dapp browser and a digital exchange through its in-app Swap tool.

Compared to its previous version, TronWallet, it offers a variety of new services, including a feature of directly changing one token for another and KLV staking at 16% APR.

Currently, there are more than 2.68 billion KLV frozen and staked by holders inside the Klever wallet, which represents 72% frozen of the entire 3.66 billion KLV in circulating supply.

It supports a great amount of tokens based on the three most used blockchains in the world, Ethereum, Bitcoin and Tron.

KLV trading pairs on Bittrex

Now, KLV is about to be listed on Bittrex – a crypto platform on CoinMarketCap’s top ten list of global crypto exchanges.

Deposits will be open on September 3 and trading with BTC/KLV and USDT/KLV pairs will commence on September 4.

Bittrex Global is the international platform of Bittrex with over 2 mln traders and shares the same liquidity pool with Bittrex US. Bittrex is ranked as number ten by CoinMarketCap in their ranking of the top crypto exchanges in the world.