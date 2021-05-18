KIWIE 1001 Launches Offline Showroom in Latvia to Promote NFT Artists

KIWIE, a renowned digital artist and founder of KIWIE 1001, announces the launch of the first European NFT showroom designed for digital art promotion. Its exhibitions will take place in Riga's Old Town.

First European NFT showroom: Introducing KIWIE Space

According to a press release shared with U.Today, KIWIE invites all digital artists to showcase their work in a new NFT showroom. All submissions should be sent to a dedicated channel in KIWIE 1001 Discord.

Image via KIWIE

All applications will be reviewed by the KIWIE 1001 community. The winners will participate in the first-ever NFT exhibition in the KIWIE Space in July.

The showroom will be located in Galerija Centrs, a storied shopping mall in Old Riga built in 1938. Physical avatars of NFTs deployed by digital artists will be showcased in KIWIE Space.

Access to the showroom will be free for all guests of old Riga.

KIWIE's second NFT collection to go live on Rarible

Kristaps Vaivods, seasoned blockchain gaming enthusiast and lead business strategist at KIWIE, emphasizes the crucial importance of this opening for the promotion of NFTs across the globe:

While NFTs have quickly jumped into the mainstream, there is still a lot more work left to be done to inform the public on their benefits and applications. We've launched the NFT showroom to help other artists get noticed and spread awareness of this new artistic revolution. NFTs open many doors in terms of creative ways of defining ownership where it used to be impractical, and they allow smaller artists to make a living without necessarily catering to large collectors.

Also, KIWIE 1001 announced the release of its second NFT collection on Rarible, the leading digital art marketplace.

Items from this release will be also displayed in the showroom once it launches.

KIWIE made headlines with the release of 1,001 "Fat Monster" graffitis in different locations worldwide. Each of them is represented by a non-fungible token.