Kelexo (KLXO) Presale Is Live, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Traders Show Increasing Interest

To know about any financial market, you have to be aware of the assets at the very top. These are investments that get the most attention and often have the highest prices. The big two for crypto are Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

The silver and gold of the market control so much of what happens in other coins which are either modeled after them or built on them. More often, trends within these two tokens determine the health of the market. Alternative assets are also being traded actively, with Kelexo (KLXO) presales gaining more traction.

Bitcoin (BTC) market performance

Bitcoin (BTC) had been charging up to $80k with steady gains before the market started to drop. It had burst ahead in a powerful bull run that saw it exceed its previous all-time high by some $3,000. Good times are now seemingly over and Bitcoin (BTC) is heading the other way.

At the same pace it was going up, Bitcoin (BTC) has been declining. It has lost some $10,000 in value in under two weeks. While Bitcoin (BTC) no longer declines as rapidly, it stays at $63k per unit as of press time. This may be the storm before the calm and Bitcoin (BTC) could hit $80,000 just after the halving.

Ethereum (ETH) gets ready

Ethereum (ETH) has established itself as the number two of the crypto space, with only Bitcoin (BTC) being above the token. It has an impressive 16% market dominance according to CoinMarketCap, bested only by Bitcoin's (BTC) 51%. In its case, it sees even more decline and seems far away from a recovery.

Ethereum (ETH) had pressed above $4,000 before it started to decline. It looked set to hit $5,000 before the month ended. Ethereum (ETH) is only worth $3,319.77 per unit at the time of writing, however, considering current market tendencies, the second-biggest asset on the market could recover sooner than expected

Kelexo (KLXO) gets attention from top token holders

Kelexo (KLXO) is a decentralized finance project that improves how users get loans and provides opportunities for passive income through staking and providing liquidity. Kelexo (KLXO) makes it easy for borrowers to get the money they need while providing interest to lenders. It is a beneficial project that favors users.

Kelexo (KLXO) is drawing investors because of its smart combination of utility and investor protection. At this stage, Kelexo presale is available for everyone