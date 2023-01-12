John Deaton Opines on SEC’s Strongest Argument, SHIB to Host “Mint Party” with Bugatti Group, Binance Launches ADA and XRP Products: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day.

SEC v. Ripple: this is SEC's strongest argument about XRP, says crypto lawyer

Crypto lawyer John Deaton has taken to Twitter to share a counterpoint to the SEC’s claim in the lawsuit against Ripple. The regulator states that the company relies on XRP sales to support its operations and capital expenditures, which proves that Ripple and XRP are a common enterprise and that the crypto is a security. The claim is also strengthened by the fact that Ripple offered crypto exchanges compensation for listing XRP. Both facts are SEC’s strongest arguments, says Deaton, but all this made him wonder what a common enterprise is. According to the lawyer, to accept the argument that Ripple wanted to sell XRP and create a secondary market, the judge would have to find that the entire XRP ecosystem, including the exchanges and all the holders, is a common enterprise.

XRP and Cardano (ADA) products launched by major exchange

According to Binance’s announcement from yesterday, it is launching a new batch of Dual Investment products. The new feature is available for holders of XRP, Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC). Owners of these crypto assets will get the opportunity to deposit tokens under subscription and choose a strategy that involves either selling these assets further at a higher price or buying them at an undervalued price. They can also select a price and the date on which that price will show up, and the tokens will be locked into the product until the selected date, with the annual percentage rate applying to them.

Shiba Inu team spills the beans about upcoming “mint party” with Bugatti Group

The team behind Shiba Inu has recently revealed the details of a special event the project is going to host in partnership with Bugatti Group, a company that designs and creates handbags, briefcases and various other accessories. Together, they will kick off a limited-edition collection of physical items and collectible NFTs to honor the genesis NFT holders. A total of 299 limited releases are available in the exclusive special collection at a mint price of 0.14 ETH each. Notably, 95% of minters will get a special Cross Body Luggage Bag from Bugatti, and the other 5% will be able to receive a carry-on item in which they can place their own Shiboshi NFT design.

