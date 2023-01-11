BabyDoge Now Accepted in Physical Stores via This Feature: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
Businesses can also opt for BabyDoge-to-fiat payments
Brick-and-mortar stores, physical stores that customers can visit in person, can now accept BabyDogeCoin as payment thanks to NOWPayments' point-of-sale terminal.

Crypto payment gateway NOWPayments provides a Point-of-Sale (POS) terminal tool that helps offline stores or brick-and-mortar stores to get paid in the BabyDoge crypto without the need to purchase any special hardware.

The NOWPayments POS terminal can be deployed on any web-enabled device, reducing the barriers to entry for businesses of all sizes. It also enables a crypto-to-fiat conversion feature.

BabyDoge Scores New Listing as Significant Milestone Is Reached

An increased use case appears for BabyDoge as NOWPayments also enables businesses to pay salaries in the token. Businesses can also opt for BabyDoge-to-fiat payments provided by NowPayments to reduce their exposure to price fluctuations on the crypto market.

BabyDogeCoin (BabyDoge) currently trades at $0.000000001064 and is up 2.14% in the last 24 hours.

BabyDogeCoin announces new collaborations

TEN Finance, a yield optimizer on the BNB chain, has announced that it is starting the year by strengthening its position in the global DeFi market with its latest collaboration with BabyDoge.

This partnership will provide both TEN Finance and BabyDoge users with new vaults to enhance earning capabilities.

The new vaults that will launch on Jan. 12, 2023, are USDT/BUSD, BNB/BabyDoge, BNB/BUSD, USDT/BNB, ETH/BNB, BTCB/BNB and TENFI/BUSD.

In December, BabyDogeCoin announced a groundbreaking partnership with 1inch, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator solution that searches deals across multiple liquidity sources to provide users with the best rates.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

