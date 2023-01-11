SEC v. Ripple: This Is SEC's Strongest Argument About XRP, Says Crypto Lawyer

Wed, 01/11/2023 - 08:14
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
SEC has this argument against Ripple and XRP, says lawyer, but here's the catch
SEC v. Ripple: This Is SEC's Strongest Argument About XRP, Says Crypto Lawyer
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

John Deaton, a well-known lawyer and pro-crypto activist in the XRP community, offered a counterpoint to a paragraph in a document in the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple. The claim is that since the crypto company relies on XRP sales to support its operations and capital expenditures, it demonstrates common interest with cryptocurrency holders and gives them the impression that the price of XRP will go up as a result of Ripple's efforts.

The SEC claims this information as proof that Ripple and XRP are a common enterprise and that the cryptocurrency is a security. The argument is further supported by the fact that Ripple offered crypto exchanges compensation for listing XRP, which according to the Howey test used by the regulator to determine security status, also makes them a common enterprise.

Related
XRP Funds Seeing Millions of Dollars Worth of Inflows. Here’s Why

Counterpoint 

According to John Deaton, both facts are indisputably the strongest arguments available to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nevertheless, the lawyer wants to know, what is common enterprise? If a judge were to accept the argument that Ripple stimulated exchanges and wanted to sell XRP and create a secondary market, she would need to recognize that the entire XRP ecosystem, including the exchanges and all the holders, is a common enterprise, Deaton says.

Related
Ripple Losing Legal Battle Would Damage XRPL Ecosystem, Why?

At the same time, indeed, yes, concludes the lawyer: if the court is willing to accept the fact that the entire XRP ecosystem is a common enterprise, it has all the argument in favor of it.

#XRP #Ripple News #John E Deaton
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP and Cardano (ADA) Products Launched by Major Exchange
01/11/2023 - 10:49
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Products Launched by Major Exchange
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales as Price Jumps 11% Weekly
01/11/2023 - 10:41
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales as Price Jumps 11% Weekly
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB Records New Listing on This Major Crypto Exchange: Details
01/11/2023 - 10:32
SHIB Records New Listing on This Major Crypto Exchange: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide