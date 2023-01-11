Shiba Inu Team Spills the Beans About Upcoming “Mint Party" with Bugatti Group

Wed, 01/11/2023 - 06:45
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Shiba Inu team has revealed the juiciest details about the upcoming details with Bugatti Group
Shiba Inu Team Spills the Beans About Upcoming “Mint Party" with Bugatti Group
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bugatti Group will be hosting a special event, in partnership with Shiba Inu to launch a limited-edition collection of physical items and collectible NFTs to honor the genesis NFT holders, according to a recent announcement

The exclusive special collection is offering 299 limited releases at a mint price of 0.14 Ethereum (ETH).

It is worth noting that 95% of those who mint will receive a unique Cross Body Luggage Bag from Bugatti while 5% will be able to receive a carry-on item in which they can place their own Shiboshi NFT design.

To reward their earliest supporters even further, Shiba Inu and Bugatti Group are also offering a 55% discount on their exclusive travel accessories as part of this lucrative limited-time collaboration.

Related
Mike Novogratz Says Crypto Market Is “Pretty Clean” Right Now
Those interested can easily use the Minting Portal – which will launch during an upcoming Twitter Spaces conversation – to take part in this event and potentially get rewarded with one of these coveted Bugatti X Shiboshis items.. 

Once all mints are procured, the Redemption Portal will open its doors to participants a week later -- an announcement for which will be done via their social channels alongside Bugatti Group.

The Bugatti Group is a company that designs and creates handbags, briefcases, and various other accessories. As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu tested a partnership with the company last week. 

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Litecoin (LTC) May Rally Post-Halving, This Historic On-Chain Data Shows
01/11/2023 - 07:47
Litecoin (LTC) May Rally Post-Halving, This Historic On-Chain Data Shows
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum Shanghai Testnet is Expected to Launch in February, Here's What You Need to Know
01/11/2023 - 01:30
Ethereum Shanghai Testnet is Expected to Launch in February, Here's What You Need to Know
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image Polygon (MATIC) Makes Updates to Its Staking, Find Out What Changes
01/11/2023 - 00:00
Polygon (MATIC) Makes Updates to Its Staking, Find Out What Changes
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira