Shiba Inu Team Spills the Beans About Upcoming “Mint Party" with Bugatti Group

The Shiba Inu team has revealed the juiciest details about the upcoming details with Bugatti Group

Bugatti Group will be hosting a special event, in partnership with Shiba Inu to launch a limited-edition collection of physical items and collectible NFTs to honor the genesis NFT holders, according to a recent announcement.

The exclusive special collection is offering 299 limited releases at a mint price of 0.14 Ethereum (ETH).

It is worth noting that 95% of those who mint will receive a unique Cross Body Luggage Bag from Bugatti while 5% will be able to receive a carry-on item in which they can place their own Shiboshi NFT design.

To reward their earliest supporters even further, Shiba Inu and Bugatti Group are also offering a 55% discount on their exclusive travel accessories as part of this lucrative limited-time collaboration.

Ads Ads

Those interested can easily use the Minting Portal – which will launch during an upcoming Twitter Spaces conversation – to take part in this event and potentially get rewarded with one of these coveted Bugatti X Shiboshis items..

Once all mints are procured, the Redemption Portal will open its doors to participants a week later -- an announcement for which will be done via their social channels alongside Bugatti Group.

The Bugatti Group is a company that designs and creates handbags, briefcases, and various other accessories. As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu tested a partnership with the company last week.