Jeremie Davinci Sells Everything but DOGE and SHIB, SEC Investigates BNB, SHIB Listed by Bitstamp: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.
"I sold everything except SHIB and DOGE!": Jeremie Davinci
Jeremie Davinci, a well-known Bitcoin enthusiast, YouTuber and early crypto adopter, created quite a stir within both the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin communities with his recent tweet. He wrote that he sold everything except the two meme coins, SHIB and DOGE. However, Davinci soon rushed to explain that the post is "not exactly but kind of true," posting a cartoonish gif with “it was a joke” stated on it. In the last few days, both DOGE and SHIB have been trading intensely flatly, and news about the increased adoption of both coins as a means of payment cannot seem to cheer up the coins' prices.
Shiba Inu finally listed by Europe's largest exchange
Good news for Shiba Inu enthusiasts: According to the official announcement, Bitstamp, Europe's largest exchange, has added support for the SHIB coin. From now on, the canine token will become available for trading against the U.S. dollar and the euro for exchange users. Starting from today, order books will come out in limit-only mode. Users' limit orders will then be matched within the same day. Full trading will kick off as soon as there is a sufficient level of liquidity. The exchange initially announced a SHIB listing in December. However, it was then postponed indefinitely due to technical issues.
SEC investigates Binance's BNB
Bloomberg reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has initiated an investigation into Binance's BNB, making the coin plunge 4.66% on the news. The regulator is looking to find out if the most popular exchange token is an unregistered security. The probe is yet to reach any conclusion, according to the report. The SEC may not end up taking legal action against the exchange. At the moment, BNB is changing hands at $282, down 7.7% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
Dogecoin core release plan is announced
The Dogecoin developers have recently introduced the release plan for the next version of Dogecoin Core, one of the key wallets and a way to handle DOGE. One of the plan’s high priority points is the elimination of known Bitcoin vulnerabilities. The solution is aimed to rule out the possibility of attacks that can prevent Bitcoin nodes from receiving transactions from other nodes, as well as enhance the overall security of the Dogecoin Core infrastructure. Other important points concern user protection and making Dogecoin Core more ready-to-go—either adding an RPC method or setting the wallet's discard threshold to 0.01 DOGE.