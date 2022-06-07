Jeremie Davinci Sells Everything but DOGE and SHIB, SEC Investigates BNB, SHIB Listed by Bitstamp: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

"I sold everything except SHIB and DOGE!": Jeremie Davinci

Jeremie Davinci , a well-known Bitcoin enthusiast, YouTuber and early crypto adopter, created quite a stir within both the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin communities with his recent tweet. He wrote that he sold everything except the two meme coins, SHIB and DOGE. However, Davinci soon rushed to explain that the post is "not exactly but kind of true," posting a cartoonish gif with “it was a joke” stated on it. In the last few days, both DOGE and SHIB have been trading intensely flatly, and news about the increased adoption of both coins as a means of payment cannot seem to cheer up the coins' prices.

Shiba Inu finally listed by Europe's largest exchange

Good news for Shiba Inu enthusiasts: According to the official announcement, Bitstamp, Europe's largest exchange, has added support for the SHIB coin. From now on, the canine token will become available for trading against the U.S. dollar and the euro for exchange users. Starting from today, order books will come out in limit-only mode. Users' limit orders will then be matched within the same day. Full trading will kick off as soon as there is a sufficient level of liquidity. The exchange initially announced a SHIB listing in December. However, it was then postponed indefinitely due to technical issues.

Ads

SEC investigates Binance's BNB

Bloomberg reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has initiated an investigation into Binance's BNB, making the coin plunge 4.66% on the news. The regulator is looking to find out if the most popular exchange token is an unregistered security. The probe is yet to reach any conclusion, according to the report. The SEC may not end up taking legal action against the exchange. At the moment, BNB is changing hands at $282, down 7.7% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Dogecoin core release plan is announced