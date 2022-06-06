Shiba Inu Finally Listed by Europe's Largest Exchange

Alex Dovbnya
After almost six months of anticipation, largest European exchange has finally added support for Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu Finally Listed by Europe's Largest Exchange
The wait is finally over.

Bitstamp, Europe's largest exchange, announced that it has listed the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency earlier today.

Users will be able to trade the popular meme coin against the U.S. dollar and the euro.

The trading platform is enabling transfers as early as this Monday.

Order books will become available in limit-only mode starting from Tuesday. Users' limit orders will then be matched within the same day.

Full trading will kick off as soon as there is a sufficient level of liquidity.

Bitstamp, which was launched all the way back in 2011, has acknowledged Shiba Inu as one of the biggest success stories.

The exchange initially announced a SHIB listing in December. However, it was then postponed indefinitely due to technical issues.

In mid-December, the Luxembourg-headquartered crypto exchange reassured Shiba Inu fans that it had not changed its mind about the listing.

It took Europe's top crypto trading platform almost half a year to finally deliver on that promise.

Bitstamp is known for its relatively conservative listing policy and strict regulatory compliance.

Last August, former Bitstamp CEO Julian Sawyer dismissed the idea of listing meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Sawyer left the job last month. JB Graftieaux was appointed the exchange's new global CEO after previously heading its European operations.

