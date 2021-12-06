Japan to Crack Down on Stablecoins

News
Mon, 12/06/2021 - 18:38
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Japan's top regulator is aiming to restrict stablecoin issuance
Japan to Crack Down on Stablecoins
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Financial Services Agency (FSA), the top financial regulator in Japan, is working on a legislative proposal that would only allow banks and wire transfer companies to issue stablecoins in a blow to issuers like Tether, Nikkei reports.

Fiat-backed cryptocurrencies will have to be backed by reserve assets. 

The government agency is also focused on strengthening anti-money laundering regulations in the country. 

Related
Tax-Dodging Cardano (ADA) Traders Come Under Scrutiny in Japan
Last December, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based IT behemoth, GMO, launched the first regulated stablecoin pegged to the value of the Japanese yen. 

Stablecoin issuers have also come under intense scrutiny in the U.S. Last month, the Treasury Department urged Congress to police dollar-backed cryptocurrencies like banks to ensure "adequate" protection.    

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin, Elon Musk’s Favorite Cryptocurrency, Turns 8. Here’s How It Has Performed This Year
12/06/2021 - 20:08
Dogecoin, Elon Musk’s Favorite Cryptocurrency, Turns 8. Here’s How It Has Performed This Year
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Japan to Crack Down on Stablecoins
12/06/2021 - 18:38
Japan to Crack Down on Stablecoins
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Ordered to Pay $100 Million in Damages
12/06/2021 - 17:10
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Ordered to Pay $100 Million in Damages
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya