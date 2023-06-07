'It's Car Dano Jim': Charles Hoskinson Pokes Fun at Jim Cramer

Wed, 06/07/2023 - 09:15
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Charles Hoskinson highlights incompetence of some traditional finance experts when discussing digital assets
'It's Car Dano Jim': Charles Hoskinson Pokes Fun at Jim Cramer
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano's creator, Charles Hoskinson, recently poked fun at television host Jim Cramer for mispronouncing and misspelling the name of one of the world's top 10 cryptocurrencies. This incident has highlighted the gaps in knowledge that traditional financial pundits like Cramer have about the evolving world of digital assets.

During a broadcast, Cramer incorrectly referred to the cryptocurrency Cardano as "Car Danzo." Hoskinson, also the founder of software development company IOHK, did not miss the opportunity to tease Cramer about his blunder. Taking to social media, Hoskinson humorously tweeted, "It's Car Dano, Jim," in a bid to correct the Mad Money host's pronunciation.

Cramer's error became a talking point in the crypto community, with many seizing the moment to highlight Cramer's limited expertise in digital assets. The misunderstanding underscores a larger issue: the gap between traditional finance and the emerging world of cryptocurrencies. This lack of understanding might, in part, explain some of the skepticism directed toward digital assets from those rooted in traditional finance and cause unfair and incompetent regulation.

Related
SEC Alleges ADA, SOL and MATIC Are Securities, SHIB 'Calm Before Storm' Updates Revealed, Ripple CTO Provides Insight into XRP Creation: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

In the same video, Cramer discussed the potential existential threat that cryptocurrencies could face if they end up on the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) list of digital assets considered securities. While it is a point worthy of discussion, Cramer's gaffes underscored a lack of nuanced understanding of the crypto space, which did little to bolster his credibility in the eyes of crypto enthusiasts.

In another notable misstep, Cramer also misnamed the high-performing cryptocurrency Solana, referring to it as "Solano." This error prompted even more amusement and criticism from crypto enthusiasts and furthered the argument that financial experts like Cramer need to deepen their understanding of the crypto space.

#Cardano #Jim Cramer #Charles Hoskinson
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
06/07/2023 - 12:14
SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
06/07/2023 - 11:56
Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
06/07/2023 - 11:36
Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
SHIB, BTC, ETH Accepted as Payment by 440 Merchants in France via This Partnership
Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
Some Investors Made 2,572% on Coinbase Put Options, What Did They Know?
Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
Major Trader Snaps up Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) Dips With Millions of Dollars
PEPE Leverages Mainstream Token's Downfall, Soars 15%
PEPE Leverages Mainstream Token's Downfall, Soars 15%
XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Jump, Here's What Led Significantly to Market Recovery
XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Jump, Here's What Led Significantly to Market Recovery
Shiba Inu 'Execs' React to Big New Release for SHIB Metaverse
Shiba Inu 'Execs' React to Big New Release for SHIB Metaverse
Ark Invest Bought Coinbase Shares Following SEC-induced Dip: Details
Ark Invest Bought Coinbase Shares Following SEC-induced Dip: Details
'It's Car Dano Jim': Charles Hoskinson Pokes Fun at Jim Cramer
'It's Car Dano Jim': Charles Hoskinson Pokes Fun at Jim Cramer
Crypto Bull Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Rally Despite Market Challenges
Crypto Bull Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Rally Despite Market Challenges
'They Didn't Sue FTX' Binance CEO on Broad SEC Crackdown
'They Didn't Sue FTX' Binance CEO on Broad SEC Crackdown
Show all