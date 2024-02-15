Advertisement
Is Ripple Ripe for Stablecoin Launch? Ex-Official Weighs In

Godfrey Benjamin
Former Ripple exec weighs in on potential stablecoin launch
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 15:45
Is Ripple Ripe for Stablecoin Launch? Ex-Official Weighs In
Ripple Labs Inc. has been a prominent player in the payments ecosystem, with its associated digital asset, XRP, garnering attention for its utility and potential. However, recent discussions within the crypto community, sparked by a post from user Wrath of Kahneman and Sean McBride, a former director at Ripple, have raised questions about Ripple's strategy regarding XRP.

McBride's perspective on Kahneman’s claims that Ripple needs to offer its stablecoin seems to echo the sentiments of many enthusiasts in the crypto ecosystem. Given that Ripple is strategically expanding through various acquisitions as a payment platform, it is difficult to understand the rationale behind Ripple potentially distancing itself from issuing a stablecoin that can better bolster its role in the payments world.

Deciphering Ripple's path ahead

McBride’s response has ignited debate among industry observers, prompting speculation about Ripple's underlying motivations. While Ripple has accumulated substantial capital and made strides with XRP, the potential shift away from its native asset begs the question: what drives Ripple's strategic decisions?

Some suggest that regulatory concerns or a desire to explore other avenues within the blockchain space may be influencing Ripple's trajectory. However, understanding Ripple's strategic motivations is crucial for deciphering its future role in the cryptocurrency world since it has already set foot in the tokenization sphere through its partner firms.

Ripple’s advantage

With Ripple’s expansive platform, analysts believe McBride's insight as a former director at the company is worth consider action, particularly concerning XRP. 

The platform’s network will drive success in the event it decides to mint own its stablecoin. However, the fact that Ripple decided not to launch a liquid stablecoin on XRPL in the last 10 years has further added to speculation about its plans. 

He complemented his thesis with the claim that XRP’s usage, as it stands, is already considered "stablecoin-like" by external bodies like the World Bank, satisfying claims that the firm needs no major stablecoin asset for now.

It remains to be seen what new deal Ripple can pull off and where it will pivot given the bullish trend it has held onto in recent times.

Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

