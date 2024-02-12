Advertisement
AD

Ripple Grabs 100 Million XRP at Pivotal Moment for XRP Price

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple's acquisition of 100 million XRP, worth $52.6 million, amid price volatility, ignites speculation and interest
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 8:15
Ripple Grabs 100 Million XRP at Pivotal Moment for XRP Price
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a flurry of unusual transaction activity, popular cryptocurrency XRP and cross-border crypto remittances company Ripple have made significant moves within the last 12 hours. According to reports from Whale Alert, a staggering 100 million XRP, valued at almost $52.6 million, were transferred from an unknown wallet to Ripple.

Advertisement

Related
Ethereum Sidechain Is Biggest Attack on XRP Ledger, Convinced Foundation Official

The timing of this transfer is particularly noteworthy, as it comes amid heightened attention from the crypto and XRP communitiws. Just prior to this influx, Ripple initiated another substantial transfer, sending 80 million XRP, worth slightly over $42 million, to another undisclosed wallet.

Speculation abounds as to the motivations behind Ripple's sudden movements. Some suggest internal token storage operations, while others entertain the possibility of strategic transactions within the open market.

XRP price outlook

Meanwhile, the XRP price chart tells an equally intriguing tale. Over the past 20 hours, XRP experienced a notable price surge, peaking at a pivotal resistance level of approximately $0.534 per token. However, following this peak, the price saw a 3% decline, coinciding with Ripple's flurry of activity.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

The correlation between Ripple's operations and the subsequent dip in XRP's value raises questions about potential causal relationships. Whether this is mere coincidence or indicative of a more deliberate strategy remains open to interpretation.

Related
Is XRP Dead? Community Debates

As holders eagerly await further developments, all eyes remain fixed on Ripple and its evolving role with significant sums of XRP changing hands at a pivotal moment for its price trajectory.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) No Longer Top 10 Coin
2024/02/12 08:12
Dogecoin (DOGE) No Longer Top 10 Coin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image “Satoshi” Spotted at Super Bowl
2024/02/12 08:12
“Satoshi” Spotted at Super Bowl
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image $3,000 Is Next for Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) Shows Massive Breakthrough, Solana's (SOL) Suspicious Rally
2024/02/12 08:12
$3,000 Is Next for Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) Shows Massive Breakthrough, Solana's (SOL) Suspicious Rally
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Aptos Ecosystem Summit Marks Historic Global Gathering for Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple Grabs 100 Million XRP at Pivotal Moment for XRP Price
Dogecoin (DOGE) No Longer Top 10 Coin
“Satoshi” Spotted at Super Bowl
Show all