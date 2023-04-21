Is Bitcoin Manipulated? Analyst Breaks Down Suspicious BTC Sell-off

Fri, 04/21/2023 - 12:52
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin's moves on market may seem unnatural, especially when diving into on-chain and market metrics
Is Bitcoin Manipulated? Analyst Breaks Down Suspicious BTC Sell-off
The recent Bitcoin (BTC) sell-off has raised concerns about potential market manipulation, particularly with regards to spot selling on Binance. A thorough examination of the data sheds light on these claims and provides valuable insights into the events that transpired during the sell-off.

The sell-off began at 8:09:31 a.m. UTC, when 113 BTC in sell volume was recorded on Binance. Comparing this to Bitfinex and Coinbase, a noticeable spike in spot sells greater than 0.5 BTC was observed on Binance. The second leg down occurred on low volume, as 86.2 BTC worth of sells in just eight seconds caused the price to drop from $29,860 to $29,730.

Notably, Binance's BTC-USDT 1% bid depth experienced a dramatic decrease during the sell-off. It dropped by a third in just one minute as the sell-off commenced and fell from 600 to 240 BTC within two minutes. Upon examining data from other exchanges, it appears that the dip originated on Binance, with someone selling a large spot position into thin order books.

The BTC-TUSD market seems particularly illiquid for the volume it received, which was about three times the BTC-USD volume on Coinbase, despite having roughly half the liquidity. This discrepancy raises suspicions about the nature of the sell-off and whether it was orchestrated or the result of genuine market fluctuations.

Although it is challenging to determine with certainty if the Bitcoin sell-off was manipulated, the data suggests that a significant spot position was sold on Binance into a thinly traded market, leading to a sharp price decline. It is important for traders and investors to be aware of such occurrences and to exercise caution when navigating the often volatile market.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

