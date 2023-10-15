Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Is Almost Done Deal, Bloomberg Analysts Argue

article image
Alex Dovbnya
There appears to be consensus that Bitcoin ETF approval is now nearly done deal
Sun, 10/15/2023 - 11:38
Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval Is Almost Done Deal, Bloomberg Analysts Argue
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bloomberg analysts assert that the approval for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is nearly certain. They see a whopping 90% chance of such a product being approved by Jan. 10, 2024.

Main signs

Recent updates from ARK and 21Shares concerning their spot BTC ETF application have caught the attention of industry insiders. Bloomberg analysts point to these updates as evidence of a "constructive conversation" with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Such dialogue is generally seen as a positive indication of impending ETF approval.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Inflation Losing to Bitcoin's (BTC)

The SEC's decision against appealing a court ruling in favor of Grayscale further bolsters the analysts' case.

Over the past few months, several enterprises, including market giants like BlackRock and Invesco, are also in the race to launch similar products.

Bigger picture

The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF stands as a potential watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry. Firstly, it signifies a significant degree of regulatory acceptance and recognition.

Such an ETF would provide a more straightforward mechanism for investing in Bitcoin without the complexities and potential security concerns of direct cryptocurrency ownership or managing digital wallets. Furthermore, this legitimization could catalyze greater mainstream adoption.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple's Win Elevates XRP With Hong Kong's Top Crypto Index Inclusion
2023/10/15 11:38
Ripple's Win Elevates XRP With Hong Kong's Top Crypto Index Inclusion
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Inflation Losing to Bitcoin's (BTC)
2023/10/15 11:38
Ethereum (ETH) Inflation Losing to Bitcoin's (BTC)
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image New Major Bitcoin Whales Emerge
2023/10/15 11:38
New Major Bitcoin Whales Emerge
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya