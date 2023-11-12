Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Cardano Founder Eyes Partnership with Kraken for New Layer-2 Blockchain Project

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson shows interest in partnering with Kraken
Sun, 11/12/2023 - 17:36
Cardano Founder Eyes Partnership with Kraken for New Layer-2 Blockchain Project
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has expressed interest in partnering with Kraken, a major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, to build its layer-2 blockchain network. 

This move comes as Kraken is actively seeking a blockchain developer to enhance its technological capabilities, with notable contenders already being in the running.

Kraken's search for a blockchain partner

Kraken's ambition to launch its own layer-2 network is part of a broader trend among major crypto companies to extend their operations into blockchain technology development. 

This strategy not only opens up potential new revenue streams but also solidifies their standing in the rapidly evolving digital currency market. 

Advertisement

Related
Horrifyingly Realistic Ripple Scam Emerges on Social Media

Kraken is currently considering several leading blockchain technology firms, including the likes of Polygon and Matter Labs. It is not clear whether or not Cardano will ultimately make the cut.

Coinbase's layer-2 success

Coinbase's foray into layer-2 networks has set a precedent in the industry. Their network, Base, built on the OP Stack in collaboration with Optimism, has successfully improved the efficiency and user experience of running decentralized applications on Ethereum

Notably, Base has become the 10th most popular chain by total value locked, exceeding $300 million. 

Bolstering its commitment to transparency and community collaboration, Coinbase recently open-sourced Base's code, inviting public contributions and scrutiny to enhance the Ethereum Layer 2 network. 

#Cardano News #Charles Hoskinson
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for November 12
2023/11/12 17:48
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for November 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Polygon (MATIC) Price Reacts to 3,800% Surge in Whale Activity: Details
2023/11/12 17:48
Polygon (MATIC) Price Reacts to 3,800% Surge in Whale Activity: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 12
2023/11/12 17:48
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 12
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD