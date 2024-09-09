    Hybrid Exchange GRVT Accomplishes $3.3 Billion Monthly Trading Volume Ahead of Mainnet Launch

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    New-gen cryptocurrency exchange GRVT (pronounced 'gravity') scores 16 partnerships with tier-1 market makers
    Mon, 9/09/2024 - 16:31
    Hybrid Exchange GRVT Accomplishes $3.3 Billion Monthly Trading Volume Ahead of Mainnet Launch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    GRVT, ZKsync’s first official Validium ZK Chain and self-custodial crypto exchange, shared the details of its major trading volume milestone and plans for mainnet launch in upcoming Q4, 2024.

    GRVT crypto exchange reaches $3.3 billion in monthly trading volume

    Hybrid cryptocurrency exchange GRVT announced partnerships with 16 major market making heavyweights, including the likes of Galaxy Trading Asia Limited., Ampersan, Amber Group, IMC, Flow Traders, Pulsar, QCP, Selini and so on.

    The strategic alliance, bolstered by a commitment of $3.3 billion in monthly trading volume from Galaxy Trading Asia Limited, DV Chain, CMS and other key players, reinforces GRVT as a trusted hub of liquidity and market stability, particularly during volatile market conditions.

    Hong Yea, cofunder and CEO of GRVT, commented on recent accomplishments and long-term collaborations with blue-chip market makers:

    We are deeply grateful for the trust our partners have placed in us. Making money in financial markets is challenging. GRVT envisions a platform where anyone can trade anything in one place. These collaborations are one of the very first and critical steps towards our mission to offer a convenient and efficient platform for deploying investment strategies, trading, and generating self-custodial wealth in an open, trustless environment through exchange liquidity, smart contracts, and community distribution.

    This achievement comes even before GRVT’s Mainnet launch, scheduled for Q4 this year, underscoring the market’s high anticipation and confidence in GRVT’s hybrid concept that combines the efficiency of TradFi with the secure settlement of blockchain technology.

    2.5 million crypto users applied for GRVT waitlist

    John Cahill, Chief Operating Officer at Galaxy Trading Asia Ltd, stresses the importance of GRVT's developments and achievements for the progress of the ZK segment:

    Platforms like GRVT are pushing the boundaries with innovative hybrid models that blend the strengths of TradFi and DeFi to offer deep liquidity and crucial infrastructure needed for efficient, secure trading across digital asset options and other derivatives. The commitment from leading industry players and the substantial liquidity being channeled into this space underscore the vast opportunities ahead.

    GRVT’s Open Beta Testnet is currently live, with more than 2.5 million users registered on the waitlist.

    Launched in 2022, GRVT exchange enabled secure and confidential off-chain order matching and on-chain settlements at 600,000 TPS.

    The platform is backed by Matter Labs, developer of Ethereum's L2 solution zkSync.

    #Cryptocurrency exchange
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

