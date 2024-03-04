Advertisement
AD

Gigantic $48.54 Billion Enter Crypto Market Amid Bullish Frenzy

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin reached $65,614, its highest level since November 2021, while dog coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin extend bullish surge
Mon, 4/03/2024 - 12:25
Gigantic $48.54 Billion Enter Crypto Market Amid Bullish Frenzy
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The crypto market is witnessing a massive influx of funds as investors and traders rush to buy cryptocurrencies amid a bullish frenzy.

Advertisement

According to crypto analyst Ali, around $48.54 billion is flowing into the crypto market, the highest capital inflow since October 2021.

Ali uploaded a Glassnode chart showing the "aggregate market realized value net position change" to back up this assertion. On March 2, positive 30-day capital inflows in USD totaled $48.541 billion. Bitcoin and Ethereum's net position change in USD is $43.57 billion. The graph from the chart shows that the market hovers near these figures at the moment.

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, broke through the $65,000 resistance mark during today's trading session.

The leading cryptocurrency gained for the second day in a row, closing in on its all-time high of about $69,000, boosted by the anticipation of strong demand from exchange-traded funds.

Bitcoin reached $65,614 — its highest level since November 2021 — and has risen 6.14% in the last 24 hours to $65,407.

At the heart of this frenzy for Bitcoin is seemingly insatiable demand from U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs, which began trading on Jan. 11. Bitcoin has gained over 186% in the last 12 months.

Since the launch of U.S. Bitcoin ETFs, some of the biggest names, including BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments, have invested a net of $7.35 billion.

Small-cap tokens, or altcoins, skyrocketed in response to Bitcoin's rally. At press time, Dogecoin had increased by roughly 27% and Shiba Inu by 34% in the previous 24 hours. PEPE, a frog-themed cryptocurrency, increased by 66% during the same period, while BONK, Fantom (FTM), FLOKI and Dogwifhat (WIF) increased by 58%, 27%, 34% and 16%, respectively.

Related
$300 Million Risks Liquidation If BTC Drops Beneath Key Level

This is reminiscent of the 2021 bull run, with retail traders attempting to profit quickly from soaring prices in highly volatile tokens. As of press time, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization was $2.43 trillion. 

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Tron Founder Considers AI and Meme Coin Integration for TRX and HTX
2024/03/04 12:22
Tron Founder Considers AI and Meme Coin Integration for TRX and HTX
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Charles Hoskinson Brutally Calls out Cryptocurrency Reddit for Cardano Hate
2024/03/04 12:22
Charles Hoskinson Brutally Calls out Cryptocurrency Reddit for Cardano Hate
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana Trader Makes Over $4 Million With Dogwifhat (WIF): Details
2024/03/04 12:22
Solana Trader Makes Over $4 Million With Dogwifhat (WIF): Details
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
SunContract Unveils “The Personal Power Plant”, The World’s First NFT Marketplace for Real World Solar Panels at Crypto Expo Europe 2024
Prague Gaming & TECH Summit To Rock Networking with Electrifying Endorphina Club Party
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Gigantic $48.54 Billion Enter Crypto Market Amid Bullish Frenzy
Tron Founder Considers AI and Meme Coin Integration for TRX and HTX
Charles Hoskinson Brutally Calls out Cryptocurrency Reddit for Cardano Hate
Show all