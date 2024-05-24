Advertisement
AD

    Get Ready for Solana (SOL) ETF: Anthony Scaramucci

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Long-term crypto bull Scaramucci expects Solana ETF to emerge on market next
    Fri, 24/05/2024 - 11:05
    Get Ready for Solana (SOL) ETF: Anthony Scaramucci
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Pro-crypto U.S. financier and cofounder of the SkyBridge Capital fund Anthony Scaramucci has taken to the X social media network (famously formerly Twitter) to share an outlook on which cryptocurrency the next exchange-traded fund is going to be launched.

    He believes this will be Solana (SOL) – the fifth largest cryptocurrency with the market capitalization valued at $74,257,065,079.

    Today, Scaramucci published a tweet in which he advised the global cryptocurrency community to get ready because “we are going to get a SOL ETF.”

    HOT Stories
    Get Ready for Solana (SOL) ETF: Anthony Scaramucci
    Get Ready for Solana (SOL) ETF: Anthony Scaramucci
    Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks
    Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    Kabosu, Face of Dogecoin (DOGE) Meme, Passes Away

    Brian Kelly expects Solana ETF to launch 

    Earlier this week, a similar prediction was issued by Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of BKCM LLC, and a major CNBC contributor. He stated that Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana are probably “the big three of this cycle.”

    Eleven Bitcoin spot ETFs were approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in January. Spot Ethereum ETFs, contrary to bearish expectations shared by multiple experts, were suddenly greenlit yesterday on May 23. Now both retail and institutional investors will gain exposure to the second biggest cryptocurrency without having to own it directly, but they will be able to buy ETF shares based on Ethereum.

    Related
    Fri, 05/24/2024 - 09:17
    Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Here's issue with potential SOL ETF

    There is a problem, however. SOL is among the altcoins that the SEC has labeled as unregistered securities. Bitcoin and Ethereum so far have been the only cryptos that the regulator has admitted to be commodities. However, the status quo for Ethereum seems to be shaky at the moment.

    Still, the spot ETFs have been approved after the issuers removed mentions of ETH staking from their filings since the SEC has sued Coinbase and Kraken for offering staking services to their customers in the U.S., and coins offered for staking with SOL and ETH among them were marked as securities. The only exception was made for XRP since, last year, the SEC partly lost the case to Ripple over the coin’s status.

    Perhaps that drove BlackRock, a major issuer of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs that it intends to file for an exchange-traded fund based on XRP earlier this year.

    Bloomberg crypto and ETF analyst James Seyffart tweeted on Thursday that he does not see much demand for altcoins. He even named Litecoin and Dogecoin in particular.

    #Anthony Scaramucci #Solana #Spot Bitcoin ETF #spot Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks
    2024/05/24 11:00
    Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Critical Price Level
    2024/05/24 11:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Critical Price Level
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    2024/05/24 11:00
    Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Institutional Adoption of Cryptocurrency on the Rise
    Discover the LCR (Lucre Way) Listing on XT
    Orderly Network Expands to Polygon PoS, Bringing Advanced Perpetuals Trading to Quickswap
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Get Ready for Solana (SOL) ETF: Anthony Scaramucci
    Dogecoin ETF? Here's What DOGE Creator Really Thinks
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Lost Critical Price Level
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD