"Total Nonsense": Scaramucci Defends Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Against Critic

American financier Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of New York-based investment firm SkyBridge Capital, has defended MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor against a critic who has accused the latter of damaging Bitcoin more than helping it.

Scaramucci slammed the caustic comment as "complete nonsense," adding that Saylor has been "Sherpa" for many of us. He added that the MicroStrategy co-founder was "the best explainer of Bitcoin" in the cryptocurrency community.

Most cryptocurrency commentators have sided with Scaramucci, arguing that it would be ludicrous to view Saylor's influence as negative considering his dedication.

However, there were also those who recalled how Saylor's Bitcoin advocacy sometimes went too far. Back in 2021, he famously advised his followers to mortgage their houses in order to buy more Bitcoin near the peak of the previous bullish cycle. In 2022, Saylor's remark came back to bite him during Bitcoin's price crash, with many followers accusing the controversial Bitcoin evangelist of leading them into financial ruin. As reported by U.Today, Saylor defended his controversial comment, claiming that the critics had cherry-picked his words.

Saylor, who famously became the first person to lose $6 billion in a day during the dot-com bubble crash in 2000, managed to reinvent himself as one of the top Bitcoin proponents. After facing a lot of ridicule during the bear market, Saylor has defined his naysayers. MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock has seen a triple-digit rally this year due to the Bitcoin rally. Meanwhile, Saylor's net worth has surpassed $4 billion.