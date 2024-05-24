Advertisement
    Crucial "Bitcoin Godzilla" Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    MicroStrategy founder has responded to the SEC’s approval of the Ethereum spot ETFs
    Fri, 24/05/2024 - 9:17
    Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Contents
    Long term Bitcoin bull and MicroStrategy’s executive chairman Michael Saylor has published a Bitcoin message to the BTC community after the news spread about the US Securities and Exchange issuing approval of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds.

    Saylor still expects Bitcoin to beat Ethereum and all other rivals in the market, according to his tweet.

    Saylor's "Bitcoin Godzilla" message

    Prominent Bitcoin maximalist Saylor posted a “BTC bullish” response to the rejoiced crypto community: “All your models are destroyed when Godzilla arrives. #Bitcoin” along with an image of the movie-based monster crashing everything around itself.

    The Godzilla image has a BTC mascot in the right bottom corner as if hinting at the immense power of Bitcoin that its followers believe in and the future impact on the market they expect to see.

    Bitcoin maxi Samson Mow confirms bearish ETH outlook

    Another Bitcoin maximalist, CEO of Jan3 Samson Mow also responded to the Ethereum ETF approval negatively.

    Mow believed that the odds for spot Ethereum ETFs getting approved had been always 50/50. He reckons that the only real reason that stands behind the approval is that the SEC had pushed themselves in a corner, so they “had no choice but to let it through.”

    Samson made a reminder that for him the ETF approval “does not change the bearish outlook for Ethereum at all.” Earlier this week, Mow tweeted that now is the last chance to sell ETH above 0.05 BTC.

    Thu, 05/23/2024 - 08:43
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Advocate Samson Mow Reveals Last Chance to Sell ETH
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    On Thursday, the second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum responded to the ETF news with an almost 5% increase, surging to the $3.937 level. However, a rebound followed, taking Ethereum down by 6.86%. At the time of this writing, ETH is changing hands at $3,664 per coin.

