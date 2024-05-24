Crucial “Bitcoin Godzilla” Message Issued by Michael Saylor After Ethereum ETF Approval

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Long term Bitcoin bull and MicroStrategy’s executive chairman Michael Saylor has published a Bitcoin message to the BTC community after the news spread about the US Securities and Exchange issuing approval of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds.

Saylor still expects Bitcoin to beat Ethereum and all other rivals in the market, according to his tweet.

Saylor's "Bitcoin Godzilla" message

Prominent Bitcoin maximalist Saylor posted a “BTC bullish” response to the rejoiced crypto community: “All your models are destroyed when Godzilla arrives. #Bitcoin” along with an image of the movie-based monster crashing everything around itself.

The Godzilla image has a BTC mascot in the right bottom corner as if hinting at the immense power of Bitcoin that its followers believe in and the future impact on the market they expect to see.

All your models are destroyed when Godzilla arrives. #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/adNda8VXBf — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) May 23, 2024

Bitcoin maxi Samson Mow confirms bearish ETH outlook

Another Bitcoin maximalist, CEO of Jan3 Samson Mow also responded to the Ethereum ETF approval negatively.

Mow believed that the odds for spot Ethereum ETFs getting approved had been always 50/50. He reckons that the only real reason that stands behind the approval is that the SEC had pushed themselves in a corner, so they “had no choice but to let it through.”

It was always 50/50 for approval for the #Ethereum Spot ETFs. The SEC really painted themselves in a corner and had no choice but to let it through. It's important to understand that this does not change the bearish outlook for Ethereum at all. https://t.co/pS08fwRWe8 — Samson Mow (@Excellion) May 23, 2024

Samson made a reminder that for him the ETF approval “does not change the bearish outlook for Ethereum at all.” Earlier this week, Mow tweeted that now is the last chance to sell ETH above 0.05 BTC.

On Thursday, the second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum responded to the ETF news with an almost 5% increase, surging to the $3.937 level. However, a rebound followed, taking Ethereum down by 6.86%. At the time of this writing, ETH is changing hands at $3,664 per coin.