Advertisement
AD

    Brian Kelly Predicts Solana Could Be Next Crypto ETF

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Prominent CNBC contributor Brian Kelly believes that Solana could be the next altcoin to get approval in the US
    Thu, 23/05/2024 - 5:51
    Brian Kelly Predicts Solana Could Be Next Crypto ETF
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Brian Kelly, founder & CEO of BKCM LLC, recently opined that Solana might be the next cryptocurrency to get its spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US. 

    "Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana are probably the big three for this cycle," Kelly added. 

    Ethereum ETF hopes 

    After the highly successful launch of Bitcoin ETF in January, it now seems like the SEC might be on track to approve Ethereum ETFs. The regulator's last-minute U-turn triggered a massive price spike. 

    HOT Stories
    Brian Kelly Predicts Solana Could Be Next Crypto ETF
    Brian Kelly Predicts Solana Could Be Next Crypto ETF
    PEPE's 175% Rally Continues, Will It Reach 200%? Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $70,000 Again, For How Long? Is Solana (SOL) Entering Correction?
    "Total Nonsense": Scaramucci Defends Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Against Critic
    Grayscale Updates Filing for Ethereum Mini Trust

    Related
    Wed, 05/22/2024 - 20:22
    "Total Nonsense": Scaramucci Defends Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Against Critic
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    While Kelly doesn't know when exactly an Ethereum ETF is going to be approved by the SEC, he is convinced that it is going to happen at some point in time.

    Little interest in altcoins 

    As reported by U.Today, Robert Mitchnick, head of digital assets at BlackRock, recently acknowledged that there "was little interest" in Ethereum and "very little interest" in other altcoins based on conversations with their clients.

    Related
    Wed, 05/22/2024 - 16:02
    XRP Ledger Hits Major Milestone, Surpassing 88 Million Ledgers
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In January, BlackRock reportedly confirmed that it had no plans to launch an ETF for the XRP cryptocurrency. 

    That said, there's multiple Solana exchange-traded products (ETPs) in Europe.  

    Is Solana a security?  

    Last year, the SEC's lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance named the Solana token as a security. The Solana Foundation strongly rejected this claim, claiming that the blockchain is decentralized.   

    The token's legal status could significantly complicate the ETF approval process in the US. Moreover, it is worth mentioning that Solana does not have its futures-based ETF in the US. 

    #Solana News #Brian Kelly
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image PEPE's 175% Rally Continues, Will It Reach 200%? Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $70,000 Again, For How Long? Is Solana (SOL) Entering Correction?
    2024/05/23 05:55
    PEPE's 175% Rally Continues, Will It Reach 200%? Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $70,000 Again, For How Long? Is Solana (SOL) Entering Correction?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image "Total Nonsense": Scaramucci Defends Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Against Critic
    2024/05/23 05:55
    "Total Nonsense": Scaramucci Defends Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Against Critic
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Grayscale Updates Filing for Ethereum Mini Trust
    2024/05/23 05:55
    Grayscale Updates Filing for Ethereum Mini Trust
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mind Network Expands Partnership with Zama to Launch Pioneering FHE AI Network
    Multipool Launches LBP on Fjord Foundry Raising $200k in 24 Hours
    $BEER, a New Solana-Based Memecoin completes Pre-Sale of 30,000 SOL this week
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Brian Kelly Predicts Solana Could Be Next Crypto ETF
    PEPE's 175% Rally Continues, Will It Reach 200%? Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $70,000 Again, For How Long? Is Solana (SOL) Entering Correction?
    "Total Nonsense": Scaramucci Defends Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Against Critic
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD