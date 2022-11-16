Former ARK Invest Analyst Shares Bullish On-chain Insight on Bitcoin, Here's What It's About

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Former head of crypto at ARK Invest Chris Burniske has shared his view on the value of Bitcoin right now, giving a fairly bullish assessment of it. The analyst stated that BTC is now an extremely undervalued asset, based on his thesis that on-chain indicators are staying in the deep-value zone.

One of the most eloquent indicators of BTC's extreme undervaluation is the realized price. According to it, the cryptocurrency market's price is now $3,900 below what could be considered the cost-basis of the market.

The net unrealized profit/loss (NUPL) is another striking indicator that incorporates market and realized prices. Already below zero before the FTX crash , indicating that the market was in a capitulation phase, it rolled down to extreme unrealized losses at the moment after the recent decline. The last time the index fell this low was in December 2018, when the BTC price reached the $3,200 mark.

Bitcoin (BTC) price action