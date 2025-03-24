XRP Price Prediction for March 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The correction might be postoped as most coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has gone up by almost 2% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has broken the local resistance of $2.4772. If the daily bar closes above that mark and with no long wick, there is a chance to see an upward move to $2.50 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, it is too early to think about midterm growth. One should pay attention to the nearest area of $2.59.

If its breakout happens, the energy might be enough for a continued rise to the $3 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. If nothing changes by the end of the week, sideways trading in the wide range of $2.40-$2.80 is the most likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $2.4782 at press time.