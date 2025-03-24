Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for March 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 15:07
    Has decline of XRP finished yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The correction might be postoped as most coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has gone up by almost 2% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP has broken the local resistance of $2.4772. If the daily bar closes above that mark and with no long wick, there is a chance to see an upward move to $2.50 tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, it is too early to think about midterm growth. One should pay attention to the nearest area of $2.59. 

    If its breakout happens, the energy might be enough for a continued rise to the $3 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. If nothing changes by the end of the week, sideways trading in the wide range of $2.40-$2.80 is the most likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $2.4782 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction

