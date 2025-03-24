Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 14:53
    Does rate of Bitcoin (BTC) have enough power to grow?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A new week has begun with bulls' dominance, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 3.12% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is about to test the local resistance of $87,898. If the daily bar closes above that mark, growth may continue to the $90,000 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $86,990 level. 

    If the daily bar closes above it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $90,000-$92,000 area.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the main crypto is rising after the previous bullish candle's closure. However, buyers might need more time so BTC can gain more strength for a continued upward move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $85,000-$90,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $87,814 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

