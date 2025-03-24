Advertisement
    Bitcoin to $250K? Arthur Hayes Makes Bold BTC Price Prediction

    By Andy Sawa
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 18:23
    Arthur Hayes sets an ambitious price target for BTC
    Bitcoin to $250K? Arthur Hayes Makes Bold BTC Price Prediction
    Arthur Hayes, renowned crypto analyst and founder of the BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange, has made a bold prediction regarding Bitcoin’s price trajectory. He forecasts that the leading cryptocurrency could surge to $110K before eventually targeting an ambitious $250K range.

    The crypto trader and analyst also suggested that Bitcoin might retest the $76.5K price level, sparking mixed reactions among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, investors, and market participants. However, Hayes clarified that the probability of Bitcoin reaching $110K is higher, citing various macroeconomic factors.

    Macroeconomic policies to drive BTC boom

    According to Arthur Hayes, macroeconomic policies will be the key catalyst for Bitcoin’s next major price surge. As of this report, Bitcoin (BTC) briefly crossed the $88K mark. Hayes predicts that the Federal Reserve will transition from Quantitative Tightening (QT) to Quantitative Easing (QE) for treasuries, a shift that could positively impact Bitcoin’s price.

    This expectation is based on the fundamental relationship between monetary policy and asset valuations. Quantitative easing increases the money supply by enabling the Federal Reserve to buy government bonds and other assets, which tends to stimulate the economy and put upward pressure on asset prices. When liquidity in the financial system rises, capital often flows into risk assets like Bitcoin.

    Recent U.S. government tariff announcements have fueled investor uncertainty, leading to a sharp sell-off in risk assets, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. This has contributed to a general bearish sentiment within the crypto markets. However, Hayes downplayed the long-term impact of tariffs on Bitcoin’s price, stating that their effects are temporary and unlikely to be sustained.

    Bitcoin (BTC) open interest surpasses $32 billion

    On-chain data analytics provider CryptoQuant has reported that Bitcoin (BTC) open interest has surged past $32 billion. This increase coincides with Bitcoin’s recent price bounce, fueling excitement and increased risk appetite among crypto traders.

    In the crypto market, Open Interest (OI) refers to the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been settled or closed. It represents the total value of open positions at any given time.

    CryptoQuant has described the recent Bitcoin price surge as a “leverage-driven pump,” warning that the rapid increase in Open Interest poses an inherent risk of liquidation cascades if the market turns volatile.

