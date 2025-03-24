Here’s Why Bitcoin Is Likely Never Dropping Below $45K

As noted by Blockstream CEO Adam Back, Bitcoin's 200-week moving average (WMA) has now surpassed the $45,000 level.

Advertisement

Over the past three months, the WMA has added roughly $3,000. A year ago, the 200 WMA was at roughly $32,000.

The widely tracked MA is considered to be particularly important since the price of the leading cryptocurrency tends to bottom out at this level.

Advertisement

While the price of Bitcoin has dipped below the 200 WMA on several occasions during extreme sell-offs, there is still a good chance that Bitcoin might never drop below $45,000 in the future.

Earlier this Monday, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $88,713.