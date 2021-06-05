Flare Finance DeFi Integrates Binance Smart Chain Assets. Which Ones?

Flare Finance, first-ever decentralized financial ecosystem on Flare, launches voting on massive expansion of assets suite

Flare Finance is going to be the first ecosystem of decentralized financial protocols to launch on Flare (FLR), the much-anticipated EVM-compatible blockchain. The most popular Binance Smart Chain tokens and memetic coins will be added to its mechanisms.

Binance Coin (BNB), CAKE or BAKE?

Flare Finance has published a poll on its official Twitter account. It is asking the community about candidates for integration.

Vote to List:



Vote for your favorite #Binance Smart Chain Asset and it will be listed on FlareX, FlareFarm, and FlareWrap.



Winner announced Monday. — Flare Finance (@FlareFinance) June 5, 2021

The poll commenced today, June 5, 2021, in the early morning hours UTC. Visitors to Flare Finance's page can vote for one of four release candidates.

Binance Coin (BNB), BakeryToken (BAKE), PancakeSwap Token (CAKE) and Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) are included in the voting.

The referendum concludes on Monday, June 7, 2021, and the winner will be announced immediately. The preferred token of Flare Finance's community will be added to the entire set of the DeFi's instruments: the FlareX decentralized exchange, the FlareFarm "yield farming" dashboard and the FlareWrap minting toolkit.

"Dogcoins" welcomed on Flare Finance

At press time, Binance Coin (BNB) is the undisputed leader of the voting with 61.7 percent out of 1,753 votes.

Alongside that, the Flare Finance team decided to list some dog-themed memetic coins. Shina Inu Coin (SHIB), Akita Inu Coin (AKIT), SafeDogs (SAFE) and Sanshu Inu Token (SANSHU) are included in the first phase of voting.

Finally, Flare Finance is going to add some low-caps designed to commemorate Elon Musk's crypto love story: PUSSY, ELON and HOGE tokens are included in the list.

Flare Finance is an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem focused on bringing decentralized financial instruments to Flare blockchain. DFLR, a native token of Flare Finance, will be distributed among FLR holders 30 days after the Flare mainnet launch.