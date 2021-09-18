Flare Finance Completes Massive NFT Sale as Flare Warns About New Scams

Largest NFT sale campaign in Flare ecosystem's history has been completed successfully

The large-scale NFT campaign for Flare Finance's early supporters has ended successfully. Now all digital collectibles are distributed between buyers.

$2 million, 96 hours, 219 NFTs

According to the latest tweets shared by Flare Finance, a first-ever decentralized finances ecosystem on Flare (FLR), its Delorean NFT campaign has garnered a lot of excitement among Flare enthusiasts.

All 219 #NFTs purchased on todays form have been delivered.



Our sale concludes with over $2,000,000 in sales in just under 96 hours. We could not be more amazed by our dedicated community!



Tip: It is easiest to view the NFTs on @rarible or on @etherscan under "ERC-1155 Tokens". pic.twitter.com/fjO3axS6CJ Ads Ads September 18, 2021

In total, 219 tokens were sold with a net sum of funds raised over $2 million. All NFTs from this campaign are visible in Ethereum's explorers and in the Rarible NFT marketplace.

Besides owning rare non-fungible tokens designed to commemorate iconic sports cars from the early 1980s, all participants in this campaign are eligible for future bonus drops.

Namely, only Delorean NFT holders can access super-rare The Right Arm of Supaku and The Left Arm of Supaku releases of digital and physical art.

Fake Metamask forms reported by the Flare (FLR) team

As covered by U.Today previously, yesterday, Sept. 17, 2021, Songbird (SGB), a canary network of much-anticipated EVM-compatible blockchain Flare (FLR), has begun its operations.

With increased interest in Flare and Songbird, scammer activity also spiked. The Flare Networks team shared a screenshot of a fake Google Form launched on behalf of Metamask, a leading wallet for Ethereum (ETH) and compatible chains.

Whatever you do DO NOT be fooled by these fake ⁦@MetaMask⁩ forms. Never give ANYONE you mnemonic/seed phase/recovery phrase. pic.twitter.com/TRO3a8EXPA — Flare (@FlareNetworks) September 17, 2021

Flare (FLR) representatives yet again stressed that no legit team will ask their users for password and seed phrases. So, all traders should keep them secret even when interacting with service providers.